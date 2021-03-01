Chadwick Boseman wins a Golden Globe for Best Actor and his widow accepts in a touching speech.

Chadwick Boseman won his first Golden Globe, and it was for a movie he never saw.

Bosemans widow Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award for best actor in a motion picture drama on behalf of the late actor, who died in August of colon cancer at the age of 43 three months before the release of My Raineys Black Bottom.

He was saying something beautiful, inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us telling you that you can, Simone Ledward said, as she and the audience wiped away their tears. It tells you to keep going, it reminds you of what you’re supposed to be doing at this point in history.

Boseman is the first black winner in the category in almost 15 years. (Forest Whitaker won the 2007 ceremony for his performance of Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland.) This honor also makes Boseman the first black posthumous winner in an acting category.

Reviewing Ma Raineys Black Bottom, during a recording session in the 1920s in Chicago, New York Times co-chief reviewer AO Scott hailed Bosemans’ powerful performance as definitive, and of other critics have singled it out as the best of Bosemans’ career. The film, which Scott named among critics, was directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted from the play by August Wilsons.