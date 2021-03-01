Entertainment
Chadwick Boseman wins a Golden Globe for Best Actor and his widow accepts in a touching speech.
Chadwick Boseman won his first Golden Globe, and it was for a movie he never saw.
Bosemans widow Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award for best actor in a motion picture drama on behalf of the late actor, who died in August of colon cancer at the age of 43 three months before the release of My Raineys Black Bottom.
He was saying something beautiful, inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us telling you that you can, Simone Ledward said, as she and the audience wiped away their tears. It tells you to keep going, it reminds you of what you’re supposed to be doing at this point in history.
Boseman is the first black winner in the category in almost 15 years. (Forest Whitaker won the 2007 ceremony for his performance of Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland.) This honor also makes Boseman the first black posthumous winner in an acting category.
Reviewing Ma Raineys Black Bottom, during a recording session in the 1920s in Chicago, New York Times co-chief reviewer AO Scott hailed Bosemans’ powerful performance as definitive, and of other critics have singled it out as the best of Bosemans’ career. The film, which Scott named among critics, was directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted from the play by August Wilsons.
The drama tells the story of Rainey, a title-pioneering blues singer performed by Viola Davis (who was nominated for Best Actress in a Dramatic Film), and her battle to protect her gift of her voice from exploitation by the white property label. . When the Bosmanian trumpeter, an ambitious upstart named Levee, wants to play a song his way, an ego shock ensues.
The film is a powerful and pungent reminder of the need for art, its sometimes terrible costs, and the preciousness of the people, living and dead, with whom we share it, Scott said in his review.
Write for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw describes the face of Bosnians as an instrument for every painful emotion. Bradshaw added: It’s such a generous performance: the portrayal of a man sacrificed on the altar of his own past.
Boseman, who was told he had stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, had undergone countless surgeries and chemotherapy during filming, but his castmates say he never hinted at it. It brought tears to my eyes early on knowing what I know now, Colman Domingo, who played another band member, told The Times in December. I don’t know how he did it.
It was the first Golden Globes victory for the actor, who started his career relatively late before breaking through at 35 with his first role in a studio film, playing Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013).
He’s made a name for himself playing one national idol after another in a series of biopics, including James Brown (Get On Up, 2014) and Thurgood Marshall (Marshall, 2017). But he cemented his fame with the role of His Majesty of Wakanda himself, TChalla, in Black Panther in 2018.
This Marvel movie became a cultural sensation, it was the first major superhero movie with an African protagonist and the first to feature a predominantly black cast as well as one of the highest grossing films of all time. It was shot in 2017, after Boseman was diagnosed. (Marvel said TChalla will not be recast in the sequel, Black Panther 2, slated for release in July 2022.)
At the Globes, Boseman beat Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).
Here is Simone Ledwards’ full acceptance speech:
He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their advice and sacrifices. He thanks his incredible team: Michael Greene, Azeem Chiba, Nicki Fioravante, Evelyn ONeill, Chris Huvane, Logan Coles. He thanks his team on set for this film: Deidra Dixon, Sian Richards, Craig Anthony and Andrew Carlone.
He thanks Mr. George C. Wolfe, Mr. Denzel Washington, a lot of people at Netflix. He thanked Ms. Viola Davis, Mr. Glynn Turman, Mr. Michael Potts, Mr. Colman Domingo, Ms. Taylour Paige, Mr. Dusan Brown.
And I don’t have his words. But we have to take all the moments to celebrate the ones we love, so thank you, HFPA, for the opportunity to do just that. And honey, you keep them coming. Thank you.
