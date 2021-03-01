Golden Globes: Andra Day wins Best Actress for Billie Holiday





8:49 p.m. PST 02/28/2021



by



Jackie strause



The “United States vs. Billie Holiday” star was the second black star to win the category at the 78th Annual Awards.

Andra Day won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Dramatic Trophy for her performance inThe United States vs. Billie Holiday, becoming the second black actress to win the category and the first to do so in 35 years. While virtually accepting the award at Sunday’s ceremony, one overwhelmed day noted from her nominees that she was “in the presence of giants” as she thanked those involved in Lee Daniels’ bio-drama on the immortal jazz singer for being “so committed to history.” She then thanked “transformative and dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role, with her presence and with her spirit”. Day defeated other nominees Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s black background), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a woman),Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising young woman). Going into the night, Mulligan was the favorite, as noted inThe Hollywood Reporter“Spredictions. Day is a winner of the Globes for the first time. She was also nominated for Best Original Song with Raphael Saadiq for the film’s “Tigress & Tweed”. Her victory marks the first black winner in the category since Whoopi Goldberg, who became the first black actress to do so in 1986. Halle Berry lost the category to Monster ball, but won the Oscar in 2002. And Angela Bassett, who was a Sunday presenter, was the last black actress to win Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in 1994. Sunday’s Globes aired amid new backlash about the lack of diversity in the electorate behind the awards show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Hollywood-based Journalist Group for Foreign Media does not have a black voter among them, as was reported a week before this year’s show.in theLos Angeles Times. Ahead of the show, several stars joined the Times Up organization in their #TimesUpGlobes protest campaign, highlighting zero black members among the 87 total. The report had also included unethical practices of the awards group. On Thursday, the HFPA pledged to do better, acknowledging in a statement: “We understand that we need to appeal to black members, as well as members from other under-represented circles, and we will immediately work to put implement an action plan to achieve it. goals as soon as possible. “ The group briefly acknowledged the backlash from the Globes scene on Sunday after being mocked by co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to open the show.The returning duo led the mostly virtual pitting rib ceremony for a small, socially remote audience populated by healthcare and frontline workers. The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which is co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC.







