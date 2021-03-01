78th Golden Globe Awards review: Tina Fey, host of Amy Poehler

There is chaos, then there is chaos.

In 2020, the Primetime Emmys were one of the first awards shows to conduct its ceremony in the Virtual Realm, drawing on a mix of teleconference acceptance speeches, pre-recorded edits, and socially in-person tracks. distant to create entertainment. Usually depends on the look of the red carpet, the reactions of the live audience, and the tension of having hundreds of nominees gathered in one room, waiting to hear their names. And for the most part, it went very well! Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel sparked a momentarily uncontrollable live fire! John Oliver waited impatiently for his Emmy box to open. Zendaya won the award for best actress.

All of these were surprising, of course, but there was a legitimate chaos in the air that helped keep the energy going throughout an ever-long telecast. The biggest question before the series was whether or not they could be successful, and the answer was a “Hell yes!” Resounding.

Things were very, very different heading into the 78th Golden Globe Awards show. No one wondered if the HFPA could organize a three hour entertaining event; they wondered if it was irresponsible to tune in, given the organization’s endemic and persistent discrimination and reported corruption that has tarnished these golden statues for decades. Those who tune in have learned not to give up on their principles the hard way. Weak acknowledgments during the ceremony, mostly light blows from a few presenters, and countless technical mistakes made for a chaotic Golden Globes – in a bad way; in a way that “they don’t seem to care”; in a “Did they even repeat that?” sort of way.

The NBC telecast sounded like a clumsy and half-hearted attempt by the HFPA to apologize, overcome problems and get back to business as usual. While the diversity issues cited in these recent reports have been raised regularly (although not often enough yet) nothing has been said about the allegations of corruption and other misconduct that would deter any self-respecting journalist from joining this group anyway. Even though you managed to block the framing of this year’s show (as many have done for years), it wasn’t easy to enjoy what you were seeing. From the show’s management, which included several shots of not-so-behind-the-scenes machinists, to his paltry apology for a real apology, the 78th Golden Globes, at best, hid their issues behind a celebrity wall, and, at worst, , threw these celebrities under the bus.

The chaotic evil energy started with the top prize, when semi-surprise winner Daniel Kaluuya won for “Judas and the Dark Messiah” and someone forgot to turn their microphone back on. Forget for a second it’s Zoom 101, and we are in the 11th month of the pandemic; turning on the mic is literally the only thing the production has to do at this point. But hey, a mistake, a glitch, they finally got back to him, so let’s move on. John Boyega won for “Small Ax”! And… no one told him what to do. I’m sure every actor dreams of winning an award on national television and starts this acceptance speech with, “Am I talking fair?”

Boyega recovered well from there, even taking to Instagram to express his gratitude further, but the Globes struggled to get the train back on track. Technical errors occurred during Mark Ruffalo’s speech and many actors started talking before their microphones were put into use. While these types of formal awkwardness can be frustrating, they’re also quite understandable. We’re still in a global pandemic, and coordinating a three-hour live bi-coastal show is no small feat.

But that didn’t either have be a bi-coastal show. Maybe having stages in New York (the Rainbow Room) and Los Angeles (the Beverly Hilton) allowed for more in-person presenters, but none of the live speakers or the few studio gags (like the Kenan Thompson bit / Maya Rudolph or even my beloved Barb and Star) prevailed over persistent errors. This has nothing to do with the disastrous choice for the recurring pre-commercial segment, where the five nominees of the next category to be awarded have been invited to speak to each other, via Zoom, on live television. The camera was too far from one of the monitors to see the nominees properly, and the nominees did not know what to do with themselves! During each segment, about half of the nominees tried to make the most of it and speak out (bless you, Matthew Rhys), while the other half firmly refused to speak for fear of speaking to their peers. , to say something stupid, or both. Once, the only words heard before the commercial break was someone screaming, “Act naturally!” Worse yet, no adjustments were made to any of these recurring issues, and over an hour after the broadcast, winners were still wondering “Am I speaking now?” after their name has been called. (To be fair, Jason Sudeikis did stay until 2:30 am in London, as it’s currently in production on “Ted Lasso” Season 2.)

The coast-to-coast staging also did the opening monologue a disservice. While Tina Fey and Amy Poehler delivered solid jokes more consistently and in better quality than their (appalling) predecessor, the duo’s light jokes about differentiating TV shows from movies and a hardworking audience. essentials (“so celebrities can stay safe at home”) Were not quite wearing the pop of their past work. Maybe they’re better together, maybe they’re better in front of a crowd, maybe it just wasn’t the right year for two white people to apologize for the exclusion by an organization of black members.

Similar, “Should we even be here?” energy haunted the Sunday night telecast, and not just because Fey ended the monologue with, “Could this whole night have been an email?” Yes! ”Some of the award recipients echoed Rosamund Pike’s direct reference to the title of his film,“ I Care a Lot, ”and acted as if they cared a lot about winning. Yet the speech the most Memorable and most moving came from one person who clearly had more in mind than an award: Taylor Simone Ledward gave a more moving speech than this show deserved, returning a passionate respect to her late husband, Chadwick Boseman. His speech resonated all the more after an earlier pre-recorded version of “Kids Say the Darnedest Things” ended with each of the young people interviewed correctly identifying Boseman. Maybe, just maybe, the future is bright.

But the present is still troubled. Many more award recipients didn’t seem to know what to do with themselves. Win a prize of this group really an honor? Winning it this year, amid all the controversy, is it really good for the actor, the show or the movie? You could feel a little more distrust, or a feeling of missing jubilance, in Sudeikis’ morning stupor, in the recitation of Gillian Anderson’s names, and in Sacha Baron Cohen’s gratitude to the “all white Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” who was also lead a call as the winners gave it.

But can you blame them? The price reductions are embarrassing enough, and the virtual shows even more so. Not knowing how much you should celebrate or look festive only adds to the uneasiness, and that goes for those who are watching at home as well. While the 2021 Golden Globes brought plenty of surprises – Andra Day’s victory for “Billie Holiday’s United States,” Jodie Foster for “The Mauritanian,” and the aforementioned pike marked the most notable upheavals – is it worth … How much longer will the award carry the boost it is currently offering their careers? How much longer should he still?

The Golden Globes are typically marketed as a big, fun party – a night to watch celebrities have a few too many, mingle in a crowded ballroom, and take the stage for an acceptance speech or two. It clearly couldn’t happen this year, given the pandemic protocols in place, but it couldn’t happen either because the Golden Globes are too toxic to be any fun. Until concrete steps are taken to resolve its many problems, it is impossible to return to chaotic good.

Quality: D +

The Golden Globe Awards took place Sunday, February 28 at the Rainbow Room in New York and at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The NBC telecast will be available to stream on Peacock starting Monday, March 1.

