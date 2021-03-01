Avex Entertainment and AEG Introduce Newly Formed Joint Partnership AEGX | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 1, 2021 – Avex Entertainment Incorporated and AEG Presents today announced the formation of AEGX, a joint partnership. The company uses the specific strengths and reach of each of the two companies to create unique international opportunities for artist development and live entertainment. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210228005049/en/ AEGX will provide Avex with access to AEG Presents’ global portfolio of venues, festivals and global touring partnerships to help broaden the profile of its artists and brand to a global audience. Likewise, AEG Presents will be able to use Avexs’ resources and the platform’s identity in Japan to provide international artists with the opportunity to reach Japanese audiences, while simultaneously pursuing the expansion of events. direct from the company to the market. The partnership allows both parties to super-serve artists and audiences in an increasingly hyper-connected and borderless musical ecosystem. It truly is a perfect example of synergies being scaled up to benefit the global development of artists, which is at the heart of what we do, said Jay Marciano, President and CEO of AEG Presents. Partnering with Avex to launch AEGX gives Avex and AEG Presents a way to create real opportunities for musicians who increasingly see the world as a global community without borders. I can’t wait to see what we all do together. Katsumi Kuroima, President and CEO of Avex, said: We are very pleased to announce the launch of AEGX with AEG Presents. Our companies share the same goal with this new partnership: AEGX will serve music fans around the world by contributing to the global development of Western artists, while expanding the reach of Japanese artists beyond its borders. The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the positive power and limitless potential of music and entertainment. We are delighted to move forward together and look to the future. The initial points of interest of the new venture will be the co-promotion of AEG artists in Japan, the development of festivals and music venues in the market, and the promotion of world tours for Asian artists, including signed artists. to Avex and non-Avex Artists. ABOUT AVEX Avex was founded in 1988 as an independent dance music label before becoming the largest integrated entertainment company in Japan. Its business scope extends to music, artist and talent management, concerts, events, merchandising, fan club, anime, games and music and subscription services. videos. Avex Entertainment Inc. is an Avex group company responsible for its music business, including music production and distribution, planning and production of live concerts, events and merchandise. ABOUT AEG PRESENTS Combining the power of the live event with a focus on developing a true artist, AEG Presents is a global leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating on four continents, the company has an unprecedented commitment to art, creativity and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, British Summer Time in Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest and Firefly continue to define the bar for the live music experience alongside renowned clubs and theaters such as Webster Hall, Eventim Apollo, Mission Ballroom, The Roxy and Forest Hills Stadium, to name a few. AEG Presents promotes world tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, in addition to creating and developing an unparalleled infrastructure for the development of artists. and reach the public through its network of clubs, theaters, arenas, stadiums, renowned brands and wholly owned Concerts West and Goldenvoice, and partner brands Messina Touring Group, Frontier Touring, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts and Zero Mile Presents. More information can be found at www.aegpresent.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210228005049/en/ CONTACT: AEG presents Dennis dennehy [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC EVENTS / CONCERTS SOURCE: TIME Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/01/2021 12:03 am / DISC: 03/01/2021 12:03 am http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210228005049/en

