Bollywood to bet big on sequels in 2021





Cinemas in India will bet big on Bollywood sequels in 2021. Starting with the second installment of the comedy Yash Raj Films Bunty aur babli starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari on April 23 there’s the John Abrahams action drama Satyameva Jayate 2 in May for Eid. Horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2 starring Kartik Aaryan is slated for November while the second part of the action drama KGF, originally in Kannada, will be dubbed into multiple languages, including Hindi, and hit screens in July. Granted, the franchise model has benefited several films in the past, with the trend naturally coming from an integrated audience and fan base and increasing the likelihood of the film turning out to be good, explaining why Bollywood has often turned out to be good. leaning over the suites. . It’s always easier to bypass and attract people with familiar topics, whether it’s a book, a play, or something that has been successful at the box office, media experts say. The films in the Dhoom, ABCD and Munnabhai series are examples of successful projects that have perpetuated the goodwill and curiosity of their respective franchises. However, several critics also point out that few filmmakers in India understood the concept of franchising because several of these films are not related to each other at all. The whole point of a sequel or franchise is that it elevates the characters to a certain level, then gives the same characters and names, a different set of circumstances, a different world in which to play and move the story forward. . Movies in the Raaz, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Grand Masti and Tere Bin Laden: the series have failed miserably in the past after big starts. It doesn’t make sense to milk a franchise for fun, agree trade experts. There are some stories that don’t lend themselves to a franchise and filmmakers and studios need to be careful. There has to be a powerful and meaningful reason to move the characters and the story forward. Just the thought of a franchise is not enough. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

