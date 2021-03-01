Entertainment
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao, Andra Day and Chadwick Boseman win at the 2021 Golden Globes | News
Nomadland won the award for Best Drama at the 78th Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28, closing a good night for the Searchlight Pictures film after Chloe Zhao became the second woman to win a Director’s Globe almost 40 years after Barbra Streis and the have done for Yentl in 1984.
Zhaos best director wins for Nomadland has taken an important step forward and positions her and her film as Oscar pioneers.
She was one of three women shortlisting for the award alongside Regina King (One night in Miami) and Emerald Fennell (Promising young woman), marking the first time that more than one female director had been nominated in the same year.
Elsewhere, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which entered the ceremony under a cloud after a damning report in Los Angeles Times revealed that there were currently no black voting members among the 87 voting group members, shared their rewards among a number of candidates.
The United States vs. Billie Holiday Star Andra Day was devastated by denying Nomadlands Frances McDormand a Best Dramatic Actress victory.
Chadwick Bosemans’ wife gave a moving acceptance speech after her late husband posthumously won Best Actor in a Drama for Netflixs Black stockings Ma Raineys.
A24s Threatening was named best foreign language film.
Despite a good night for Netflix, Mank, which started the night with the most nominations out of six, did not win any awards. The Chicago 7 trial had won five nods and won one for the Aaron Sorkins screenplay. Focusing features were also lacking with Promising young woman, who had won four nominations, along with Carey Mulligan.
Amazon Studios Borat Subsequent Movie was named best musical or comedy and Sacha Baron Cohen won the award for best actor for a musical or comedy for Borat Subsequent Movie.
Rosamund Pike won the Corresponding Actress Award for Netflix I care a lot. Maria Bakalova was nominated in the same category for Next Borat movie and is considered a favorite for the supporting actress in the Oscar race.
Jodie Foster Delivered A Surprise With Her Supporting Actress Award For Her Role In BBC Films The Mauritanian, released in the US via STXfilms. Towards the start of the show, Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor award for Warner Bros. Judas and the Black Messiah.
Pixars Soul was named Best Animated Feature and also won Best Original Music by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste. Netflix Life to come won Best Song for Io Si (Seen) by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccol Agliardi.
Netflix The crown topped the TV categories, converting four of her six nods for Best TV Drama Series and individual wins for Emma Corrin, Josh OConnor and Gillian for their portrayals of Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Margaret Thatcher, respectively.
Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Netflix The Gambit Queens, which was also named the best limited series.
John Boyega won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Television Role for Amazon Studios Small ax. SChitts creek was named best television musical or comedy series.
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards have unfolded as a hybrid event with returning hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presiding over the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and New York. Frontline and essential workers were part of a limited audience at the bicoastal sites, and the winners accepted the prizes from their homes via a video link.
Notable wins on the night for Day, Boseman, Kaluuya, Boyega and Soul Co-Director Kemp Powers comes at a turbulent time in HFPA history.
The group had been criticized by the Times Up advocacy group and celebrities following a report last week in the Los Angeles Times. The HFPA, which has members of color in its ranks, said it was developing an action plan to attract black members.
Last month there was disappointment when the HFPA nominations did not include a single nominee for best picture directed by a black person, when many observers felt blacks had been overlooked in other categories.
During the show, HFPA Board Chairman Meher Tatna, Chairman Ali Sar and Vice Chairman Helen Hoehne addressed the issue of diversity within the organization when they said that they had to do more, without giving details.
After the ceremony, Times Up CEO Tina Tchen sent a blunt letter to the HFPA and award broadcaster NBC, saying the HFPA’s commitment to recruit black members was not enough.
The HFPA’s statements tonight and over the past few days indicate a fundamental lack of understanding of the depth of the issues at hand, Tchen said. Your stated version of the change is the cosmetic discovery of blacks. This is not a solution.
In her opening monologue, co-host Tina Fey said: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 non-black international journalists who frequent movie junkets every year in search of a better life.
Co-host Amy Poehler referred to how everyone was upset with the HFPA and its choices, and hinted that it was the band’s style of naming flashy trash, adding: But a number of black actors and black-led projects have been overlooked.
The Zhaos Best Director award means she became the second Asian person to win the category after Ang Lee, who twice won for Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon in 2001, and Brokeback Mountain in 2006. Threatening Director Lee Isaac Chung was the other Asian filmmaker to win in the evening in the foreign languages category.
The winners of each category appear below in bold.
Appointments
Movie
Best drama
- The father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- The Chicago 7 trial
Best Musical or Comedy
- Next Borat movie
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm springs
- Prom
Best Director – Film
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Regina King (one night in Miami)
- Aaron Sorkin (The Chicago Trial 7)
- Chlo Zhao (Nomadland)
- Emerald Fennell (promising young woman)
Best animated film
- The Croods: A New Age
- Forward
- On the moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Foreign Language Film
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La Llorona (Guatemala / France)
- Life to Come (Italy)
- Minari (United States)
- Two Of Us (France / United States)
Best Actor, Drama
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Raineys Black Background)
- Anthony Hopkins (the father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Best Actress, Drama
- Carey Mulligan (promising young woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Viola Davis (Ma Raineys Black Background)
- Andra Day (United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Next film Borat)
- James Corden (The Ball)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Dev Patel (The Personal Story of David Copperfield)
- Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova (Next film Borat)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (French release)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
- Kate Hudson (Music)
- Rosamund Pike (I care a lot)
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Chicago Trial 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Jared Leto (The Little Things)
- Bill Murray (on the rocks)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Best Supporting Actress
- Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
- Olivia Colman (the father)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Best scenario
- Emerald Fennell (promising young woman)
- Jack Fincher (Mank)
- Aaron Sorkin (The Chicago Trial 7)
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton (The Father)
- Chlo Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Original Music
- Alexandre Desplat (Midnight sky)
- Ludwig Gransson (Principle)
- James Newton Howard (World news)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Mank)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste (Soul)
Best Original Song Movie
- Fight for you, Judas and the Black Messiah ELLE, Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
- Hear my voice The Chicago 7 trial Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
- I Yes (seen), Life to come Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccol Agliardi
- Speak Now, One night in Miami Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
- Tigress and Tweed, USA vs. Billie Holliday Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
TV
Best Dramatic Television Series
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Ratchet (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Television Drama
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Josh OConnor (The Crown)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Al Pacino (Hunters)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Actress in a Television Drama
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Kill Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sarah Paulson (ratchet)
Best Limited Series, TV Movie
- Normal people
- The Gambit Queens
- Small ax
- Cancellation
- Unorthodox
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (normal people)
- Shira Haas (unorthodox)
- Nicole Kidman (the cancellation)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Game)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
- Jeff Daniels (Comey’s Rule)
- Hugh Grant (The Cancellation)
- Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
- Mark Ruffalo (I know this to be true)
Best Musical or Television Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The stewardess
- Schitts Creek
- Great
- Ted lasso
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Kaley Cuoco (the flight attendant)
- Elle Fanning (the big one)
- Jane Levy (Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist)
- Catherine Ohara (Ruisseau Schitts)
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Eugene Levy (Schitts Creek)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Actress in a Supporting Television Role
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Annie Murphy (Schitts Creek)
- Cynthia Nixon (ratchet)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Television Role
- John Boyega (small ax)
- Brendan Gleeson (Comey’s Rule)
- Daniel Levy (Ruisseau Schitts)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
- Donald Sutherland (The Cancellation).
