Entertainment
Golden Globes 2021 fashion: so long red carpet, hello Zoom
One year after starting our collective home work, pandemics have changed everything, the telecast of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, which took place on two coasts on Sunday and shone instead of just in hundreds of living rooms, bedrooms and living rooms. ‘hotel and at least. a few lounge chairs by the pool, showed how the fashion industrial complex, Red Carpet, has managed to adapt.
Everyone who showed up on screen for the traditional What are you wearing? pre-show jokes on E! and NBC seemed to know their videoconferencing grid etiquette. And who wouldn’t after 12 months of continuous Zoom calls?
If they were seated, they remained seated. If they were standing, they remained. And almost all of them were wearing something eye-catching from the breastbone upwards. (Two of the notable exceptions here were Law & Order: organized crime star Christopher Meloni and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, who looked more ready for an annual board meeting than a handout of price.)
On the men’s side, it came through the turtleneck (perhaps a nod to the dressy but not overdressed vibe) as shown by contestant Leslie Odom Jr., who layered on a green turtleneck. vivid under his Valentino suit coat, Dan Levy in a lime and lemon green haute couture suit for men Valentino and Riz Ahmed, who wore a black turtleneck under his chalk striped jacket Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.
Josh OConnor, who won the Golden Globe for lead actor in a drama TV series for The Crown, showed that you can also have a winning look with just your head and shoulders visible, thanks to his black Loewe look with Generously cut contrasting white lapels, which was accessorized with a white off-collar tuxedo shirt and a length of cream-colored fabric tied at the neck that resembled a tie crossed with a scarf.
Among the women who stood out was nominee Elle Fanning (The Great) in a mint green Gucci dress personalized with embroidered crystal brooches, the straps of which were metallic chain link. (The sparkling Fred Leighton earrings that hung halfway up her neck in a swan shape made her even more eye-catching.)
Laverne Cox in a ruby red dress in Thai Nguyen Atelier silk georgette personalized with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves was another surprisingly welcome. Cox made her appearances before the show standing and positioned next to a mirror that made her outfit one of the few that can be seen almost in its entirety.
Another almost full-length look came through nominee Regina King (One Night in Miami), whose Louis Vuitton asymmetric draped silk-cady asymmetric dress was embroidered with silver and gold sequins that made her look as effervescent as a flute full of champagne.
But to get the full impact of the rest of the night, some stunning statement dresses and there was a lot to be done to switch between pre-show televisions and the social media feeds of the stars and stylists.
Candidate Kaley Cuoco (the flight attendant) posed by the pool in a strapless fairytale confection by Oscar de la Renta; contestant Amanda Seyfried (Mank), who beamed from a hotel room in Savannah, Georgia, released her strapless floral head-to-toe look (also from Oscar de la Renta); and Elle Fanning shared full-length (and front and back) views of her Gucci dress on her Instagram account.
Cynthia Erivo wore a neon green structured dress from Valentinos’ Spring / Summer 2021 haute couture collection easily the most memorable look of the night that came online long before taking the stage to present the feature film screenplay award. Erivo also wore towering platform boots in light gold to accessorize the look.
Her ensemble places her squarely in two of the most notable evening trends: metallic details and accessories (see also Kate Hudson in a custom Louis Vuitton silk cady dress embroidered on the front with sequins and glass beads) and shades of green that included the dress in mint Fannings, Odoms turtleneck and presenter Christian Slaters teal Canali follows.
Green is a color traditionally associated with spring and a sartorial symbol of optimism and new growth, perhaps signaling that Hollywood, like the rest of the world, is turning the corner and looking for warmer, sunnier times.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]