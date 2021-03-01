Golden Globes 2021 fashion: so long red carpet, hello Zoom

One year after starting our collective home work, pandemics have changed everything, the telecast of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, which took place on two coasts on Sunday and shone instead of just in hundreds of living rooms, bedrooms and living rooms. ‘hotel and at least. a few lounge chairs by the pool, showed how the fashion industrial complex, Red Carpet, has managed to adapt.

Everyone who showed up on screen for the traditional What are you wearing? pre-show jokes on E! and NBC seemed to know their videoconferencing grid etiquette. And who wouldn’t after 12 months of continuous Zoom calls?

If they were seated, they remained seated. If they were standing, they remained. And almost all of them were wearing something eye-catching from the breastbone upwards. (Two of the notable exceptions here were Law & Order: organized crime star Christopher Meloni and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, who looked more ready for an annual board meeting than a handout of price.)

Golden Globe winner Josh OConnor at E! Live Entertainment from E! presented in a Loewe jacket with contrasting lapels. (E! Entertainment)

On the men’s side, it came through the turtleneck (perhaps a nod to the dressy but not overdressed vibe) as shown by contestant Leslie Odom Jr., who layered on a green turtleneck. vivid under his Valentino suit coat, Dan Levy in a lime and lemon green haute couture suit for men Valentino and Riz Ahmed, who wore a black turtleneck under his chalk striped jacket Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.

Josh OConnor, who won the Golden Globe for lead actor in a drama TV series for The Crown, showed that you can also have a winning look with just your head and shoulders visible, thanks to his black Loewe look with Generously cut contrasting white lapels, which was accessorized with a white off-collar tuxedo shirt and a length of cream-colored fabric tied at the neck that resembled a tie crossed with a scarf.

Among the women who stood out was nominee Elle Fanning (The Great) in a mint green Gucci dress personalized with embroidered crystal brooches, the straps of which were metallic chain link. (The sparkling Fred Leighton earrings that hung halfway up her neck in a swan shape made her even more eye-catching.)

Laverne Cox during E! Entertainments Golden Globes presents Live From E !, in a ruby ​​red dress by Thai Nguyen Atelier. (E! Entertainment)

Laverne Cox in a ruby ​​red dress in Thai Nguyen Atelier silk georgette personalized with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves was another surprisingly welcome. Cox made her appearances before the show standing and positioned next to a mirror that made her outfit one of the few that can be seen almost in its entirety.

Another almost full-length look came through nominee Regina King (One Night in Miami), whose Louis Vuitton asymmetric draped silk-cady asymmetric dress was embroidered with silver and gold sequins that made her look as effervescent as a flute full of champagne.

But to get the full impact of the rest of the night, some stunning statement dresses and there was a lot to be done to switch between pre-show televisions and the social media feeds of the stars and stylists.

Elle Fanning wears a custom mint green Gucci dress and Fred Leighton earrings. She was one of the celebrities appearing on E! Live Entertainment from E! showcase Sunday in looks that make the most of the virtual format. (E! Entertainment)

Candidate Kaley Cuoco (the flight attendant) posed by the pool in a strapless fairytale confection by Oscar de la Renta; contestant Amanda Seyfried (Mank), who beamed from a hotel room in Savannah, Georgia, released her strapless floral head-to-toe look (also from Oscar de la Renta); and Elle Fanning shared full-length (and front and back) views of her Gucci dress on her Instagram account.

Cynthia Erivo wore a neon green structured dress from Valentinos’ Spring / Summer 2021 haute couture collection easily the most memorable look of the night that came online long before taking the stage to present the feature film screenplay award. Erivo also wore towering platform boots in light gold to accessorize the look.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 78th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Her Valentino dress was the standout look of the mostly virtual event. (Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Her ensemble places her squarely in two of the most notable evening trends: metallic details and accessories (see also Kate Hudson in a custom Louis Vuitton silk cady dress embroidered on the front with sequins and glass beads) and shades of green that included the dress in mint Fannings, Odoms turtleneck and presenter Christian Slaters teal Canali follows.

Green is a color traditionally associated with spring and a sartorial symbol of optimism and new growth, perhaps signaling that Hollywood, like the rest of the world, is turning the corner and looking for warmer, sunnier times.