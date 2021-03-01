Robertas and SAPPS to open new locations in Morningside Heights along Broadway

The past year has been a journey of ups and downs for New York restaurants. After the transition to take-out and delivery-only, building outdoor facilities and preparing meals inside for take out and back in, restaurants have done their best to adapt and keep their doors open. open. With the indoor dining room reopening at 35% capacity, many neighborhood restaurants have polished their glasses, printed new menus and decorated their interiors in preparation for a return to a more normal dining scene.

Morningside Heights has experienced more stability than other parts of the city. In January, Spectator found that 169 of the 190 Columbia-area restaurants remained open, with some, including Community Food & Juice, reopening in February after a temporary hiatus. Some restaurants even opened their doors for the first time during the pandemic. In recent months, restaurants like Anr, Miss Saigon, Trufa Pizzeria, and The Calaveras Cafe have joined the Morningside Heights restaurant scene.

Starting in the summer, the community of Morningside Heights will welcome two other small businesses. Robertas, a Bushwick-based pizzeria, and SAPPS, a Japanese restaurant located in Long Island City, will be opening new locations along Broadway in the summer and early fall respectively. Robertas will open at 2913 Broadway on the former site of the Aerosoles shoe store, while SAPPS will open at 2888 Broadway, where the BAR once was.

The two restaurants will join other local businesses, including Hex & Co., Blue Bottle Coffee and Dos Toros, which recently opened in Columbia-owned buildings in Morningside Heights and Manhattanville.

According to a recent article published by Columbia University Facilities and Operations, Robertas and SAPPS signature is consistent with Columbia University’s long-standing retail approach that favors local businesses that bring a variety of amenities and experiences to the community diverse area of ​​Columbia and the surrounding neighborhood.

Robertas is known throughout town for his brick oven pizza and hipster vibe. The restaurant has locations in Bushwick and South Williamsburg in Brooklyn, as well as a location in the Urbanspace food hall in Midtown. Robertas also recently set up a Ghost Kitchen, cooking facilities that produce food for take out or delivery, in a commercial kitchen space on Stanton Street on the Lower East Side.

Robertas, who opened his first location in 2008 in an unassuming Bushwick apartment building, grows many of his ingredients in his on-site garden. At the Bushwick location, Robertas offers eight pizzas with 20 toppings, which include Calabrian pepper, ricotta, and soppressata. Notable pizzas include its famous original with tomato, caciocavallo, mozzarella and oregano; the four emperors with arrabbiata sauce, ricotta, asiago and sesame seeds; and the bee sting with soppressata, chilli and honey.

In addition to pizzas, the Robertas menu includes four pasta dishes, including cacio e pepe, which translates into cheese and pepper; campanelle alle vongole with clams from the Pacific; and spaccatelli pasta with pomodoro sauce. Appetizers include savory meats like duck prosciutto and nduja pork sausage, as well as garden dishes like pickled cucumbers and grilled shishito peppers. Dishes like grilled pork collar with summer melon and crispy squid with salsa verde aioli are also popular.

SAPPS, a trendy Japanese restaurant and bar, opened in 2017 when Shih Lee, who also owns the neighboring restaurant SHI, wanted to create a more modern Japanese place with a New York feel. Lee teamed up with Lehrer, who was a bartender at SHI, and longtime waiter Selix Lai to open the place. The restaurant’s founders were inspired by a restaurant along First1st Ave. called Sapporo East, whose diners often called it Sapps.

It was a place where people from the neighborhood would hang out and get to know the people who went there, Lehrer said. We had the opportunity to work with our current owner to recreate this, bring it back to life and give it our personal touch.

Lehrer is hopeful that the tight-knit community of the Long Island City location will move to his new Broadway spot. According to Lehrer, the partners decided to open a new location near the Columbias campus in part because space chose us as well. The space had the right layout for a social bar and casual dining, and its proximity to the Columbias campus would contribute to that desired community vibe.

I think we add a lot of character to the area, mostly because it was for the community, so we want to be a place like that. People can come in and whether it’s for a quick bite, whether it’s for a good dinner, whether it’s just for a drink. We want to be that kind of neighborhood place that people come to, and if things go well I think we just have to expand our footprint in the neighborhood, Lehrer said.

Lehrer noted that the interior of the Columbia space will likely incorporate many elements of the Long Island City location, including exposed brickwork and bright, vibrant colors. Additionally, the Columbia site will attempt to assimilate into the community through art and design related to Morningside Heights and Columbia. The menu may change a bit to meet the needs of the student body as well, but many of its Japanese and fusion staples will remain.

SAPPS offers a selection of ramen dishes including its soy sauce shoyu ramen and spicy miso ramen. Starters range from kara fried chicken with grilled squid to spicy takoyaki mayoto, octopus baked in a wheat flour batter with a sweet icing. In addition to 10 types of yakitori and classic entrees like teriyaki salmon and pork katsu, SAPPS offers donburi, rice bowls with options like unaju eel or Japanese beef curry.

The SAPPS menu includes sashimi like striped bass, sea bream and sea urchin. In addition to 30 standard rolls, the restaurant offers a dozen specialty rolls like Salmon Salsa with Spicy Crab & Tomato Salsa, Lobster Robster with Garlic Wrapped in Pink Soy Foil, and Salmon Medusa. and jalapeno alongside melted mozzarella cheese and caramelized onions. Sushi appetizers also include modern take on sushi like Pizza Pie with Scallion Pancake and Spicy Tuna, and Tostitos’ Ceviche with Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail.

While Lehrer acknowledges the decision to open a new restaurant during a pandemic is a risk, he believes the time has come to join the Columbia community, particularly with the return to indoor dining increasing clientelism from many restaurants. With a relatively successful summer of alfresco dining and take-out in Long Island City, Lehrer says he’s very optimistic about the future of dining.

We see this opportunity to join this community and be in this neighborhood with Columbia University at its heart, said Lehrer.

