Of Man-tat Dead: Hong Kong actor was 70





9:19 p.m. PST 02/28/2021



by



Abid Rahman



In a prolific career, Ng was best known for playing Chow’s sidekick and starred in hits such as ‘Shaolin Soccer’ as well as modern blockbusters such as ‘The Wandering Earth’.

Hong Kong actor best known for his comedy collaborations with Stephen Chow, Ng Man-tat, has passed away. He was 70 years old. The China Morning Post reported that Ng died surrounded by his family in a Hong Kong hospital on Saturday after a battle with liver cancer. In a prolific career, Ng, sometimes portrayed as Richard Ng, has starred in over 160 films and played major roles in dozens of TV shows, but it is his comedic collaborations with Chow that epitomize the mo lei style. Hong Kong humor slapstick tau. , in films such Everything for the winner (1990), theFight at school franchise and Shaolin football (2001), it endeared him to the public and cemented his legacy. Born in Xiamen, China, in 1951, Ng moved to Hong Kong with his family at the age of five. After attending acting classes run by Hong Kong broadcaster TVB in the early 1970s, as a classmate of Lamma Island-born Chow Yun-fat, he became a contract actor for the network and her first roles were in period dramas and wuxia series. . Ng’s breakout role was on the Wuxia showChor lau-heung (1979) based onChu liuxiangseries of novels by Taiwanese writer Gu Long. Despite his growing fame and wealth, Ng succumbed to a ruinous gambling habit, and TVB curtailed his appearances in the early 1980s. With gambling debts reaching HK $ 300,000 (nearly $ 40,000), Ng s’ turned to his former classmate Chow Yun-fat for help, but he refused, resulting in a fallout between the friends and Ng declaring bankruptcy. In interviews Ng gave years later, he revealed that Chow Yun-fat refused to help as it wouldn’t have stopped his gambling habit, and the two reconciled. After resuming his career and repairing his finances and reputation, Ng worked solidly from the mid-1980s. His first collaboration with Stephen Chow came in the 1989 TVB series. The final fight and was followed by the comic film Everything for the winner. Ng received the nickname “Uncle Tat” by Hong Kong audiences after playing Chow’s uncle in Everything for the winner and in the Fight at school films from the early 1990s. He went on to be cast as a comic book sidekick, usually under the guise of an uncle character in the Chow films. Ng and Chow also worked together on King of comedy, The Chinese Odyssey movies, Sixty Million Dollar Man,The mad monk, Hello judge, The God of Cookingand many more. Their last film together was worldwide success Shaolin football, in which Ng played “Golden Leg” Fung, a disgraced and crippled former football star. In recent years, Ng has become an audience favorite in China and has performed in a number of mainland productions. Most notably, he played the heroic Han Zi’ang in Frant Gwo’s $ 700 million turnover. The Wandering Earth (2019).







