I just never wanna be with an actor, says Mahira Khan – Celebrity





Former VJ, TV host, actress and superstar known for her stellar acting and huge fan across the world, Mahira Khan reflected on what it’s like to be an actor and everyone’s favorite. . Speak on the talk show Hello! Mira Sethi, the star explained what it was like to be on set and how her journey in the industry really has been. She said that once on set her whole focus was on her character and role, but revealed that she believes no one really knows her. This is probably why she is also convinced that any star who has admitted to loving her is probably just infatuated with the idea of ​​her. “I would always say you like the idea of ​​me,” she added. “And I’ve always had this thing that I just don’t want to be with an actor. So I never allowed myself to go… yeah. I think that’s what it was. “I consider myself very lucky to be able to do this, to do what I dreamed of as a child,” she added, grateful for the opportunities that life had given her. Mahira revealed that working with King Khan tops this list. “When I was little I only had one dream two actually, but one big dream that I want to make a movie with Shahrukh Khan. I was calculating my age, what would be the age difference, if he was still working etc, and I would say that I will only make one film and that will be with Shahrukh Khan. “I was truly one of those people in a million who made their dream come true, which was not just the one I wanted to play, but also that childhood dream I had. However, no one tells you that with every dream there is a price attached to it, ”she says. The Ho mann jahan The actor also added how she understands that if she doesn’t show up for work one day, too many work-loving people will suffer. “So that’s what came to be me, and I’m trying to figure that out.” Because I always say that when I had absolutely nothing, I had my job. So that I could stand up and say that I can live with my life, I had a little baby in my arms, and I knew I could only do this because this work could support me. ”

