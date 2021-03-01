Global buyers angry at ‘Coda’ clause

As streamers pay big for global rights to films already pre-sold to overseas buyers, see Apple’s $ 25 million Sundance deal, international “ Coda ” distributors fear that sales companies introduce mandatory “ kill fees ” to force them to resell hits



As the Berlin European Film Market kicks off on Monday, international distributors are angry at an alleged proposal to introduce mandatory “buy-back” clauses for films pre-sold abroad.

The idea, which according to several sources was launched by American talent agencies, would force international distributors to promise to resell a film they bought for a small “kill fee” if the film, once shot, was more expensive global buyer, such as a streamer or a large studio.

Several large independent buyers said The Hollywood Reporter the proposals would kill the “pre-sale” model of independent film financing and, ultimately, the independent industry as a whole.

“If we start to accept this idea [of mandatory buy-back clauses] we would go bankrupt. That would mean taking all the risks on the flops and capping our edge on the hits, “said Ricardo Costianovsky of Sun Distribution, a major distributor of films in Latin America.” It would be fatal, not only for international buyers, but also for international buyers. in the long term, for both sales agents and talented agents. “

Philip Knatchbull, CEO of UK distributor Curzon, noted that his company invests “in a list of films knowing that only a small number of these titles will be crossed and will help pay for those films which are sadly losing money on these films. that provide the platform for our business. A model shared by local distributors around the world. “

A mandatory buyout clause, Knatchbull said, would impact the entire film production, distribution and exhibition chain if a third party could come in and choose the films once their commercial value is proven. “

It is not a theoretical problem. Sundance’s biggest deal this year Apple Studio’s global $ 25 million acquisition of Sian Heder crowdpleaser Coda was complicated by the fact that the French sales company Pathe (Coda is an American remake of the 2014 French drama The Blier family) pre-sold the film to much of the world before it reached Park City. About $ 6 million CodaThe announced budget of $ 10 million came from Italian distributor Eagle, Japanese Gaga and Sun Distribution in Latin America, who agreed to purchase the film for their respective territories, legal commitments that allowed producers to be used. as collateral to secure bank loans. necessary to make the film. Many of these buyers were blinded by the deal with Apple, which they first heard about in the trade press.

Netflix faced a similar situation when it finalized a deal for Aaron Sorkin’s favorite The Chicago 7 trial. The ’60s drama starring Sasha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne was also pre-sold in most countries around the world before the streaming giant stepped in to grab the finished film. It was only by paying what some buyers are calling “insanely high premiums” for international pre-sold rights that Netflix was able to secure the film for the world. Several of the international distributors who have pre-purchased Coda, however, said The Hollywood Reporter they have no plans to return the film, a move that could endanger the Apple deal.

“We’ve been asked the question, but we love the movie and have sold it to our home entertainment system and TV partners before,” said an international distributor. THR. “We intend to publish it as planned in our territory, as stated in the contract we signed.”

“Many distributors who bought Chicago 7 agreed to resell it in favor of the CAA [the agency involved in the Netflix deal] but with Coda they sink into their heels, ”said one international buyer, who hasn’t pre-purchased either of the two films. THR.

Unraveling dozens of international distribution agreements can be a complicated and expensive process. In the past, this was rarely necessary. The international pre-sale model was based on the idea of ​​securing funding outside of the United States to fund films that, when completed, could be profitably sold to domestic distributors. It was win-win-win: producers got funding for their films, international distributors got American films (often considered less risky investments than local productions) for release in their home territory, and sales agents and talent creation agencies have been cut. But the rise of streamers has complicated matters. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple and co. have deep pockets to pay well above the market price for a movie they want. But, unlike most US independent distributors, they typically charge worldwide rights to be able to deliver a movie to their subscribers around the world.

“The banners are offering a big pot of gold right now and everyone wants a part of it,” notes one seasoned international buyer. “But you can’t sell a movie you’ve already sold.”

This is, according to international distributors, what some agencies offer. Namely that all new pre-sale contracts should include a mandatory “buy-back” clause, setting a small “kill fee” that would be around 10-15% of the total value of the original deal if a streamer or studio decided to appropriate worldwide rights after the making of the film.

“It’s a scam for you to sell a movie you’ve already sold, it’s not yours,” says Stefano Massenzi, head of acquisitions at Italian distributor Lucky Red. “And then you want to put a clause in your contract to make it legal, basically asking your buyer to be your jerk’s accomplice.”

According to a letter written by dozens of international buyers on February 12, 2021 and seen by The Hollywood Reporter but never sent, due to fears that any coordinated action by competing distributors could be seen as collusion.

“It is a well-known fact that independent and international distributors are the backbone of independent film financing, thus enabling talent agencies and sales agencies to earn their fees,” the letter read. “When foreign buyers engage in a film, usually at the script stage, they are taking a substantial risk, unsure of the outcome. As such, they must also take full advantage of that risk.”

“Incredible myopic” is what Olivier van den Broeck, managing partner of The Searchers, a major independent distributor in the Benelux, calls the suggestion of a mandatory buyout clause. “I’m afraid this idea is not only starting to enter the minds of some international talent and sales agents, but also the minds of some financiers,” said van den Broeck. THR. “Now there is no international trade without the agencies, but without the foreign buyers there is no international trade, period.”

David Garrett, CEO of global sales group Mister Smith Entertainment and veteran of the independent film scene, acknowledges that individual distributors could agree to “buyout” deals in favor of sales companies or agencies, but that the introduction of an industry-wide purchase contract -back “in the pre-sale agreements would be” totally unworkable and would definitely kill the independent distribution company. We would bite the hand that feeds us ”. CAA, Pathe and ICM were not initially available for comment.