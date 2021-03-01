The energy of the “ big event ” persists despite the virtual functioning of the Dance Marathon

Participants in the University of Iowa Dance Marathon took to digital booging to recreate the fundraising festivities Friday and Saturday.

University of Iowa senior Juliana DeSouza decorates her car before the start of the University of Iowa Marathon Dance Parade on Saturday, February 27 behind Kinnick Stadium in Lot 43. Most others Dance marathon events have taken place virtually this year due to COVID.

Katherine Yacopucci, a freshman at the University of Iowa and morale captain of the Dance Marathon 27, said she entered this year’s virtual ‘Big Event’ with the same motivation as she would in the event. of an in-person event.

“I took over one of Catlett’s salons, met my silt captain while distancing myself socially and had so much fun,” Yacopucci said. “The DJ was on the live broadcast, and how can we not play to his music? There was a lot of dancing like there would normally be, it just turned out a little different.

Like Yacopucci, all of Dance Marathon 27’s student fundraisers and families participated in the annual Big Event online after the organization’s leaders decided to virtually host it due to COVID-19 concerns.

In previous years, the college dance marathon held its big annual event in the Iowa Memorial Union, with dancing in the main lounge and other activities taking place throughout the building.

Dance Marathon 27 General Manager Elizabeth Jackson said that in recent years Dance Marathon has hosted a live streaming event that the public can watch online. To virtually incorporate the dance and entertainment typical of the event, she said the scheduled events were held at Zoom rooms were available for students who have reached a minimum of $ 250 in fundraising, as well as families of the dance marathon.

“Everything about the families, the hospital, and the sponsors was pre-recorded,” Jackson said. “Morale Captains have always brought this hype and brought it practically this year. We pre-recorded the morale dance to play at the start of each hour, and family speakers with pre-recorded presentations were also played.

Sydney Fuller, in second year of UI, Morale Captain of Dance Marathon 27, said that while the Big Event’s online program was a unique experience compared to the previous year, the cyber activities remained engaging.

“The [Zoom activities] We are amazing. I had the opportunity to attend a yoga class with Benders Studio. We also had a zoom among us where we all went to panel rooms and played the app on our phones online together, ”Fuller said. “I really think Dance Marathon has gone beyond this great event by coming up with new ways to keep everyone involved and motivated during the 24 hours.

To keep families and dangers engaged in the virtually tailored event, Dance Marathon Entertainment president Grant Mougin said Big Event attendees can rest for two “dead hour” intervals that allow them to spend. offline time.

“It would have been difficult to have everyone standing for 24 hours while participating from a computer just a few feet from the bed they are sleeping in,” Mougin said. “Even though the event is virtual, anyone can reconnect, and we can still do it for the kids.”

True to its dance tradition, all of the Dance Marathon fundraisers and families came together on a Zoom call to dance during Power Hour, Mougin said.

As previously stated by The daily Iowan, Power Hour takes place during the last hour of the Big Event of the Dance Marathon. Participants in the dance marathon get together and dance for the final leg of the 24-hour event.

UI junior Maddie Weber, morale captain of Dance Marathon 27, said this year Power Hour was unlike any other hangar known before.

While dancing on Zoom, you had to create your own energy. Usually you feed on everyone and there is a lot of excitement. This time, you sort of created it yourself, Weber said. The management team did a great job with the virtual environment. Even if you were dancing alone it was really cool that there was the Zoom and also the Zoom livestream so people could see all the dancers.

While Dance Marathon 27 was a success, Jackson said the online Big Event restructuring process can be appalling at times. Through the changing plans, she said she continues to keep the overall goal of fundraising in mind.

“At the end of the day, no one was too excited for a virtual event, so expectations were probably non-existent,” Jackson said. “It was more just a curiosity to start, but it’s been satisfying to see the amazing things we’ve done with it. We know that probably for the next few years, where we may need to make this virtual, we’ve created something that is sustainable.