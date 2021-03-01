Mary Kom and other must-see Bollywood movies





Bollywood has always made sure that you receive whatever you desire. The industry is not always limited by gender. If you are looking for movies to inspire, educate and impress, you can’t go wrong with the sports section of Bollywood with movies like Mary kom, Paan Singh Tomar, and more. We’ve all watched movies with male sportsmen like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and MS Dhoni, but movies about women in sport are not as important. Just like in real life, women in sports are often overlooked by their male counterparts. However, the films about women in sport in India that we have are brilliantly directed and full of charisma.

It’s time to say goodbye to your copy of play it like Beckham and start watching these amazing Indian women sports movies. 1. Both! India Image Credit: Yash Raj Films This iconic film is a crowd favorite! The story of an ambitious women’s hockey team starting from the bottom and moving up. All is well. Despite the lead role of Shah Rukh Khan, the film is dominated by female hockey players and their struggles, making it a brilliant watch! 2. Mary Kom Image Credit: Viacom18 Motion Pictures This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Priyanka Chopra follows the life and achievements of Mary Kom, a sportswoman who made her mark in the male boxing world! The film follows his life, his struggles and the discrimination against him. This film is a brilliant effort to showcase intersectionality, motherhood and femininity in the field of sport. 3. Dangal Image Credit: UTV Motion Pictures Wrestling, once again, has always been a male dominated field. Many women have marked it and this film celebrates these women. Loosely based on the life of the Phogat sisters, this Amir Khan Starrer is a captivating watch, speaking about the life and difficulties of female sportswomen and the pressures they face in their daily lives, especially from their families. 4. Dil Bole Hadippa Image Credit: Yash Raj Films If you’re in the mood for something fun, you should check out this Rani Mukherjee star. In a classic, She is the man Kind of twist, Rani Mukherjee ignores the sexist expectations of society by proving his worth as a cricketer by disguising himself as a man. This film raises the very important question of the reason for the gender segregation within most of the teams. 5. Sultan Image Credit: Yash Raj Films This film starring Anushka Sharma follows the classic plot of the underdog fighting against all odds. After the life of a wrestler, this film is as much a romance as it is a sports film. If you love love and drama, this is the perfect movie to watch. 6. Saala Khadoos Image Credit: UTV Motion Pictures If you are looking for something that is a bit spicy, you should go for the thrilling story of Saala Khadoos. This Madhavan star follows the life of a failed boxer who tries to make a comeback by becoming the trainer of a promising young boxer. The story is filled with drama and strong emotions. You will never be bored watching this one! We need to talk more about the women who dominate the sports industry. Let’s stop talking about what they’re wearing and let’s focus on their accomplishments, wins and shine! In many Bollywood movies about athletic women, the stories about the women themselves take a step back while competing with the main men, romance, and other factors. It’s time to make more movies like Mary kom, a film which does not equal the value of a woman to its male counterparts and which at the very least inspires young girls to enter the arena! What’s your favorite movie about women in sport? Tell us in the comments below! Social and main image credit: Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Yash Raj Films

