Inside Anya Taylor-Joy, Tiffany Haddish’s Golden Globes look

The picture architect went all out for glamor on Sunday night by dressing Globes winner Joy and host Haddish: We’ve all been stuck in sweatpants and pajamas for a year, so let’s give everyone some aspiring thing, he said.



Less than 36 hours before the Golden Globes, Law Roach looked completely relaxed as he finalized details for two of Sunday night’s hottest women, two-time nominee Anya Taylor-Joy (for Emmaand Netflix The Gambit Queens) who won for the latter project and presenter Tiffany Haddish.

At this point, everything has become second nature, says the picture architect, who also counts Kerry Washington and Zendaya among his sizable client list. The Hollywood Reporter to work with clients during the pandemic. We know what the precautions are and are trying to do everything we can remotely as this is the new normal at the moment. It’s pretty transparent to us, and we were approaching the Golden Globes as we would any other red carpet.

Roach, who has worked with Taylor-Joy since early 2020, dressed her in a vintage Bob Mackie dress from her personal collection for the Los Angeles premiere of Emma knew the actress was among the most anticipated style stars of the nights. With that in mind, he worked with Christian Dior to create a custom green dress accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., a look that evokes the Hollywood glamor of the Golden Age.

We really wanted to do something retro to pay homage to his character from The Gambit Queens, so you’ll see a nod at that time, says Roach. I think she is incredibly beautiful and unique and has that sort of mystical, fairytale kind of thing about her. It’s hypnotic in person. And in all of the work we’ve done together since before the pandemic, it’s clear that she’s still fearless and fun in her own way, with a little bit of whimsy, so I wanted to keep all of that in mind for her. Golden Globes look.

The Haddishs dress, meanwhile, was determined between two choices that came down to the wire on Sunday afternoon. The final choice: an abridged, silver Alberta Ferretti strapless dress crafted to produce a chain mail effect, paired with jewelry from Messika.

Tiffany is just a joy shes genuinely Tiffany, and that never changes, says Roach. She lost weight because she was really dedicated to training, so her main thought was that she just wanted to look and feel good. Our chat was pretty straightforward: she told me I just wanted to feel really pretty.

Through their choices, the pair signal that Hollywood has gone beyond silk pajamas and the stay-at-home style that was so prevalent at the September Emmy Awards. I work with women who have really chosen to do [the Golden Globes] a moment, Roach said. I also think a lot of us, especially fans of these women, just want some glamor. We’ve all been stuck in sweatpants and pajamas for a year, so let’s give everyone something aspiring. I know my friends lack glamor all over the world; all lacked the beauty and whimsy of what fashion is and why we look at these awards in the first place.

For pre-show photography at a time when stars who appear in awards virtually have to create their own red carpet moments, Roach says he’d rather keep backstage footage or faux red carpet authentic and organic instead. than to produce a decor. or backdrop. I don’t like planning too much, we have these two beautiful women, I don’t think we have to create a big production. Makeup Artist Tiffanys [Ernesto Casillas] is a very talented photographer, so take her pictures, says Roach. I like the way things turned out with the virtual, only because you have more control over the end product. It is not 50,000 photographers who shoot from all angles. Here we are fortunate to be in control in all aspects, so we only send the best images. I feel lucky for this reason.

Adds Roach, I am grateful to have been able to work with these women and to be around them for these major milestones in their careers. The thing about Hollywood is that when you work with a talent, their work uplifts you too. When an actress wins, I feel like I win too.