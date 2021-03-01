Vicky Kaushal is a very busy man. He is currently finishing work on the next one from Vijay Krishna Acharya, and will soon move on to that of Shashank Khaitan. Mr. Lele then Aditya Dhar’s Ashwatthama later. His next one with Victor is actually a YRF movie, which also stars Manushi Chillar in the lead.

The beauty queen, who will debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, will be Vicky’s romance in the YRF production. While filming is nearing completion, the untitled film appears to have found a working title as well. A source tells Bollywood Hungama, “They now call Vicky and Manushi’s movie The big Indian family or TGIF. It’s a crazy-caped error comedy and Vicky’s first comedy film. The film revolves around a dysfunctional family and therefore the title. It is also called the same because TGIF is also a very millennial term. But it is a working title. Aditya Chopra could also request a change on the same subject. “

While the film is set, YRF is pretty sure that TGIF won’t be released this year. “Prithviraj is coming out on Diwali this year and the creators are clear this has to be Manushi’s first project as it’s a great period drama that will position her really well. TGIF will not be released until early 2022. “

