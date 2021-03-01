In the Golden Globes looks of Viola Davis and Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried opted for a custom Oscar de la Renta dress embellished with flowers, while Davis also opted for a look from Los Angeles label Lavie by CK.



Elizabeth Stewart is one of the star stylists who made the switch to virtual awards season dress-up effortless. For the Sunday Golden Globes, she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to work with nominees Viola Davis and Amanda Seyfried.

What do you think of the Golden Globes dressing for an event that will be partly virtual this year? There was a lot of talk at the Septembers Emmy Awards about luxe pajamas and stay-at-home style, but how could that idea evolve for this year’s Globes?

Fashion has always been a big part of awards season, it’s art, magic and escape. And since the fashion industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, I offer my full support and want to show the best it has to offer to the world. So no pajamas!

Amanda Seyfried is having a great time for her nominated work in Mank how did her look come together?

I was fortunate to be on set with Amanda when she got her nomination. We took advantage of this fact and also that we were in New York [filming Netflixs Things Heard and Seen]. Fernando Garcia from Oscar de la Renta sent in sketches and samples to stage, and we literally got a custom dress that day. [Stewart accessorized Seyfrieds silk cady gown,embellished with silk-taffeta flowers, with jewelry by Forevermark, a watch by Jaeger-LeCoultre the actress is an ambassador of the brand and shoes by Stuart Weitzman.]

Viola Davis is also having a fantastic year for Black stockings Ma Raineys; how did its Globes evolve?

Viola wears a custom look from Lavie by CK, a Los Angeles-based brand. Designer Claude Kameni used a fabric from his native Cameroon for the viola dress. He’s bold and vibrant, just like Viola.

How has working with fashion houses changed because of virtual award ceremonies?

I am amazed at how quickly our world has adapted to the virtual one. With a little trial and error, everyone is doing their best with much more limited resources. I was really inspired by Wayman and Micahs’ approach with Regina King at the Emmys; which set the tone I wanted to follow.

Has the postponement of the awards season in the calendar had a positive or negative impact on your work?

All I can say is that I hope the Oscars are masked, socially left behind, and in person for at least the nominees and presenters.

What are your plans to capture footage of either actress before the broadcast?

Amanda is in Savannah and the dress was chosen with that in mind. Rather than being on a carpet, she will be surrounded by her children and family. I would like everything to be reflected in the photographs, to capture the unique circumstances of the moment.

How do you approach the social distancing aspects of working with Amanda and Viola?

My team and I have to be some of the most tested humans in Los Angeles. We also have fairly extensive mask collections. It was actually really cool doing everything we normally do with huge crews, but alone. I think I might miss it when things finally get back to normal.

Finally, what is the moment that excites you the most for Sunday evening?

Monday!