The Girl On The Train Review: This Parineeti Chopra Movie Never Leaves Bollywood Station

The Girl On The Train is written / directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is based on the novel of the same name by British author Paula Hawkins and its subsequent film adaptation in 2016 with Emily Blunt. But if you’re not familiar, the murder mystery follows divorced alcoholic Mira Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra) who spends her daily commute obsessed with an apparent stranger Nusrat (Aditi Rao Hydari). However, she finds herself in a predicament when she disappears and eventually dies. And while the premise looks promising, the film is a frustrating race with actors, bad script, bad special effects, and works. In fact, the movie derails and stays off the track for most parts, making it impossible to sit through Chopras’ drunken act while being sober. So, is it worth watching? Find out in the full review below.

Let me start by saying that Parineeti Chopra is one of the underrated players in the industry. The actress who showed potential, promise and spice in her first film Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl himself cemented his place with a follow-up act in Ishaqzaade. And I’ve been a fan ever since but The girl on the train must be its weakest performance. The supposed thriller that promised seat-edge stuff has Chopra making its way through a sloppy script. His sincere efforts that sparkle in spurts have been disappointed by irreverent and shrewd tropes and the bastardization of Bollywood.

The trailer looked interesting. A girl disappears. There is a girl who is lost. And there is another one who tries to find the missing puzzles. There is a clear suspect and enough twists and turns to present it as a good whoodunit. Only one knew that it would also cause headaches. Sadly, the premise and the cast are wasted on an indulgent, sloppy storyline that confirmed the old age commercial cinema tropes in Bollywood that we’ve come to hate. While the screenplay is written by the director himself, the cinematography was directed by Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni. Sangeeth Varghese sat on the editing table and Gilad Benamram composed the music with Chandan Saxena who did the background score and it’s time to talk about these aspects in depth. Let me guide you

The film begins with a chase sequence through the woods as a veiled creature follows it like a shadow. And that’s something we’re ready for. Although these baits are always delicate, Aditi Rao Hydari falls and tumbles but remains convincing as a person who runs for his life. And just when you think you’ll know what happened to her and if she’s okay, a bloody Parineeti Chopra appears out of nowhere. The girl isn’t on the train yet, she’s at the station, but are we supposed to reach the points? Yes, that’s the simple answer.

And then the flashback happens in the most Bollywood fashion – with a big NRI Indian wedding and a completely unnecessary wedding Shaadi song. The protagonist who was struggling a few moments ago to stand up straight dances in a glittering lehenga. And as much as I am grateful for the wedding numbers cause they always do good Sangeet performances, it spoiled the mood. The song isn’t just a song, it’s a montage filled with things the director tries to tell us about the central character, in the most cheesy way possible. And that, my friend, is the start of things happening Bollywood style.

But we have to go back and skip leap months in the timeline to make it happen the way it’s supposed to. And a predictable plot point is introduced to move the story forward. Now, I haven’t read the book or watched the Emily Blunt movie, so not a good sign I guess? Now I’m sitting through two irrelevant songs with a hundred best questions in my mind about when is going to go to the point. Because if it’s a build-up it’s not the right kind and obviously it didn’t help that the drug addiction in the movie came to be equated with coated kohl.

Word of warning; Parineeti Chopras’ drunken act might leave you nauseous.

The actor who has the basic guts to make it work seems trapped in the clutches of a disoriented, kohl-laced character who suffers from amnesia. She obviously has no relation to the character and the problem is that it shows. It’s hard to watch her get hammered and get her picked up on her own. And not in someone with some type of alcoholism. Instead, an actor loses his character’s grip and misses the kind of path.

It is clear that she is obsessed with the Nushrat of Aditi Rao Hydari whose life seems perfect. She also carries the baggage of a past and PTSD that she doesn’t necessarily remember and intentionally can’t forget. She tied her life to another woman and it sounds crazy and the only defense is it sounds crazy. The problem is the conviction or lack of it to make the crazy look believable which unfortunately is missing. Even though it was hard to get over the fact that she was sobbing and pouring out in Hindi in a support group full of white people, she’s pulling the strings, making her doubly hard to bear when she doesn’t.

Now we know that Hydari’s Nusrat disappears and eventually dies and it’s the pieces in between that make the movie. Hydari is equally intriguing and equally secretive as Nusrat. Unfortunately, not much is given to her to play but as little as it may be, she does so with much needed restraint. Kirti Kulhari is watching the part and she means business. She can be seen taking the reins of part of a story and this is where the secrets start to spread. The actress makes her presence felt in the midst of an ensemble of actors and that says a lot. But it’s Avinash Tiwary as the quiet husband who manages to perfect the job of staying low and refreshing him at the right time.

Which brings us to the relatively better second part which follows a trajectory at least with a payoff. It takes a long way but the film finally gets on the runway and tries to deliver what was promised. All thanks to Tiwari’s effortless and punchy performances that transform the film. But just when you think maybe it can be salvaged, the writer-director goes ahead and throws another twist in the story.

Director Ribhu Dasgupta fails to bring out the best in his cast and storytelling that relies on tricks of the trade rather than art.

A murder mystery or thriller should be gripping, engaging the audience in thinking about the puzzles, but serving up a convoluted and fragmented concoction in the name of the same should be criminal. Especially when you waste such a set. The distracting storytelling doesn’t help the sloppy storyline and before we know it, the timeline is everywhere.

And not because it comes and goes too often, but because it leaves viewers in a mess. Too many elements overlap to make the story even more complex. Also, the film takes a lot of liberties and gets lenient at some point. There are too many twists and turns in the climax that doesn’t satisfy the urge for a thriller, but rather leaves you clouded and confused.

Suggestive music with amateur editing that falls flat from the start is another sore point.

The editing makes or marks the film. And this Varghese attempt made the material too soft for a thriller. The chase doesn’t feel like such and the sequences that should be lucid are shaken by unnecessary theaters. Even the bg score is far from subtle and forces one to feel a certain way and not in a good way. Another example of something that feels forced and genuine is the horrific sticker of a wound on Chopras’ head that stays on for the duration, spoofing makeup and the like.

Verdict.

Another book adaptation that suffers from it fails to dispel the curse and falls prey to a poor script among other things. It is especially painful to see a talented cast squandering a lucrative opportunity on Netflix, but it is! Don’t hesitate to skip this and watch literally anything else. There’s Rosamund Pike ass kicking and a whole bunch of other stuff in I Care A Lot and comes highly recommended. Also, can someone please find the real Parineeti Chopra. Request a fan.

Cover illustration by Bhavya Poonia / Mashable India