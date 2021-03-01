Nicole Kidmans Louis Vuitton dress at the Globes

It’s about finding the fine line between what’s gorgeous and what people dream about, but it’s also appropriate, says stylist Julia von Boehm of the beaded dress, which took 425 hours of craftsmanship in the process. LV workshop in Paris.



Ahead of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, fashion designer and In the style fashion director Julia von Boehm spoke exclusively to The Hollywood Reporter from her home in East Hampton, NY on the look worn by her client, Nicole Kidman. The actress was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role on HBOs Cancellation, marking the 15th time in her career that she has been recognized with a Golden Globe nomination.

Drawing from the awards show at her home in Sydney, Australia, Kidman donned an elegant black halter neck Louis Vuitton dress, custom-made by Nicolas Ghesquire, female artistic director of the French luxury fashion house. The wool cady apron dress, embellished with pleated silk georgette details on the skirt, is adorned with a metallic braided pattern. His leather sandals with bronze-colored straps are also designed by Ghesquire for Louis Vuitton.

I always like to mix Nicoles’ jewelry a bit, because it feels more real around this time, said von Boehm, who confirmed that Kidman decided to wear his personal jewelry tonight. Kidman’s jewelry included Cathy Waterman sword earrings crafted from recycled 22k gold and ethically sourced diamonds (which the brand confirmed Kidman personally purchased). She completed her look with an understated black ribbon, worn as a headband and tied in a pretty bow at the back of the head to frame her relaxed wavy bun.

Exquisitely crafted in the Parisian atelier of the French luxury fashion house, the dress took 25 hours to sketch and an additional 425 hours to embroider the sequined and beaded chain link pattern. In total, the apron-style dress is decorated with approximately 8,000 pearls and crystals, including gold glass beads, three sizes of crystals, and two sizes of silver glass beads.

Obviously, it’s a tough time right now, and I think it’s very important to support the designers throughout this pandemic, von Boehm said. THR. We must continue to work together as a company, we are connected. I thought about who is in our family in the fashion world, the people I know will have done everything perfectly, despite the pandemic. Nicolas and Nicole have always had a close bond. He’s a friend of his and we’ve worked together in the past. So Louis Vuitton was my favorite. History, tradition and authenticity were reassuring.

She continued, I also think people want to see some glamor, at least somewhere! I think it’s good for everyone to dress at this point, even if they’re at home. Everything is so real all the time people want it. They need it to see something beautiful. I love the sophisticated and timeless style of the dress; and yes, of course there is a bit of glitter. But it’s not as strong as I might be under normal circumstances. Minimal, 90 s[inspired] fashion in general is my vision rather than a green Gucci dress with hearts on the shoulders. For me, that goes a bit too far.

As the COVID-19 pandemic altered the typical styling process for this awards show, von Boehm said the virtual aspects of the process, ironically, seemed almost more intimate.

After narrowing down the options for several sketches, von Boehm and Nicole landed on one selection. Then, von Boehm interacts virtually with the Paris studio. Normally I would go there and look at the dress [in person], rather than following it through WhatsApp messages, she said. But, because I can’t do any fittings, and we couldn’t go wrong, there was even more interaction between the studio and me. They sent me videos and photos throughout the process. Because I am so close to home, communication is seamless, even if not in person. It was almost more complicated because you have to think of every little detail in advance. When it comes to timing, it’s also difficult to ship things [to Australia] during the pandemic. So it was not easy!

Von Boehm has repeatedly used the word ‘humiliate’ while describing this awards season’s experience, referring to the downsizing of aesthetics and process. It’s about finding the fine line between what is gorgeous and makes people dream, but is also appropriate, says von Boehm. Instead of having four dresses made or something, it’s just one and that’s it! We are all a little more aware of this. We need to be more selective in our choices, and we need to be more involved in the preparation to avoid unnecessary work. We are all moved.