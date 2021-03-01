Bollywood divided over new rules for streaming platforms

MUMBAI, India Bollywood is divided over the Indian government’s decision to regulate content on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney and others. While some movie figures have claimed that these rules which also extend to social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter will interfere with artistic freedom, others believe such scrutiny is long overdue.

On February 25, the Indian government’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting released Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules , 2021. According to rules , online content publishers must self-classify content into five categories based on age. These categories are universal; for people aged seven and under; 13 years old and under; 16 years old and under; and adult.

India is the world’s fastest growing market for streaming platforms, also known as over-the-top or OTT service providers, according to a recent report by PwC. With an annual growth rate of 28.6%, it is expected to become the sixth market by 2024, ahead of South Korea, Germany and Australia.

There were around 40 OTT platforms in India in 2020, most in regional languages, according to another report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies. By 2023, the market size will be $ 5 billion, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group.

But the content disseminated on these platforms, which were until now unregulated, had tousled feathers in various sections of Indian society. There have been calls to ban and boycott popular shows such as the action drama Mirzapur (Amazon Prime) and Sacred Games (Netflix).

Another Tandav political drama, which released on Amazon Prime in January, was slammed for hurting the religious feelings of Hindus and complaints to the police have been filed against its creators and actors.

On the same day the government released the rules, the High Court in the northern city of Allahabad rejected a bail application from Amazon Prime Videos India Originals director Aparna Purohit. , which has also been convicted in some cases.

Ali Abbas Zafar, director of Tavdav, however, welcomed the new rules.

We had to run from pillar to post to prevent an arrest, he said. If the guidelines had been present at that time, they would have served a dual purpose: we would have been informed in advance of what is allowed and what is not and, second, once the show was within guidelines, we would not have had to run from pillar to post.

However, not everyone in the industry agreed with him.

The very idea of ​​social media and the brave new world of OTT platforms is compromised. As the state intervenes, demanding to play a regulatory role, producer Pritish Nandy tweeted on February 26, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I am ready to give it [the rules] give it a try, but the truth is that a non-regulatory environment is always better for creative work, Nandy told Zenger News. If India really wants to give its creative spirit a chance, it has to face the regulations with a light touch. It should not allow all complaints to hamper the creativity of our films and originals.

Indian Constitution Lists freedom of speech and expression as one of the six freedoms it guarantees. But article 19 (2) of the Constitution also imposes reasonable restrictions on the exercise of the right.

During a press conference in New Delhi on February 25, India’s Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad also referred to this provision. We support freedom, criticism and dissent, but these new rules deal with the misuse and abuse of social media, it tweeted later.

Nandy, however, is not happy with this.

We have seen how censorship works, he said. We fear that the laws will be implemented in a fanciful and unfair way by those who will want to exercise their authority. Today, Indian content creators compete with the best in the world. We got an Emmy nomination last year. To be competitive, we must enjoy the same freedoms as them.

Netflixs Delhi Crime became the first Indian web series to get an emmy in 2020. Four More Shots Please !, which was also nominated in the Best Comedy Series category, was produced by the Nandys Company.

Director Onir also criticized the new regulations. The death of cinema and good content, it tweeted . Stab the artist and keep everyone happy. The worst democracy can do to an artist is this regulation of the OTT.

Censorship of films in India dates back to the pre-independence era when the British government was keen to control the political message in films and adopted the Film Act in 1918 . While this law was dropped after India gained independence in 1947, a new cinematograph law was passed in 1952 , establishing a Central Council of Film Censors. It was renamed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 1983.

Each film must obtain a screening certificate from this statutory body, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The most egregious use of censorship took place during the emergency (1975-1977), when then prime minister Indira Gandhi suspended media freedom, arrested opposition leaders and ruled by decree. Films like Aandhi, Kissa Kursi Ka and Nasbandiwere are totally banned.

Even after the emergency was repealed, the CBFC continued to demand cuts from Indian and international filmmakers.

Bandit Queen (1994) and Critically acclaimed Deepa Mehtas Fire (1996), directed by Shekhar Kapur, were initially denied certification because they were viewed as indecent. Specter, the 2015 James Bond film, had to cut 22 seconds from an onscreen kiss.

In recent years, non-governmental actors have also taken offense at films. The 2014 Hindi sci-fi film PK got into trouble with Hindu groups for allegedly offending their religion, as did the Netflix adaptation of Vikram Seths’ epic last year. A decent boy for a kiss between a Hindu female character and a Muslim man.

Current CBFC director Prasoon Joshi, who is also a lyricist and writer, has spoken out in favor of the new rules.

Steps taken to create a level playing field and empower consumers would bring clarity to content creators on emerging platforms, it tweeted February 25. Responsible and responsible mechanisms will only bring more quality and maturity in a commercial creative industry.

Others who have supported the new rules are producers Vikram Bhatt and Ekta Kapoor. The latter has its own OTT platform, Alt Balaji.

Encouraging to see the new guidelines that provide a level playing field for digital news media and OTT platforms, she tweeted February 25.

The government is not saying: don’t do this, Bhatt told Zenger News. All they are saying is that whatever you do, there should be enough information for viewers to know what kind of show they are watching.

With the domestic remedy, the government is asking us to deal with our problems and not bring them to them, he said. There is no need to worry because there is no censorship.

Bhatt suggested that the CBFC should also work the same way. If we can do this on OTT, why can’t we do this for movies? he said.

Indian Broadcasting and Information Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press conference on February 26 said the government had previously asked OTT platforms to come up with self-regulatory rules, but to no avail.

After the first meeting with the OTT platforms, they didn’t come up with anything, he said. After the second meeting, and after waiting six months, we decided to set up an institutional mechanism. We have the CBFC for movies and the program code for television. The same program code will be followed for OTT platforms. We are not introducing censorship on movies on OTT.

