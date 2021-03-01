Sacha Baron Cohen wins Golden Globe for Best Actor Comedy





Wawaweewa! Sacha Baron Cohen won two Golden Globes on Sunday night, one for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and another for Best Comedy or Musical. He accepted both awards on behalf of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”. His victories, which come 15 years after winning Best Actor for the 2006 mock documentary “Borat,” make Baron Cohen the first person in Golden Globe history to win two awards for the same film character, Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev. During his first acceptance speech of the evening, Baron Cohen called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is the voting body behind the annual awards show, and thanked Rudy Giuliani, the reluctant star of the “sequel” Borat ”. “Thanks to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press. I have to say this movie wouldn’t have been possible without my co-star, a new talent who came out of nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius, ”said Baron Cohen. “I’m talking, of course, of Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can make you laugh the most in one decompression? Unbelievable. Our film was just the beginning for him, Rudy continued to star in a series of comedy films. Hits like “Four Seasons Landscaping”, “Hair Dye Another Day” and the courtroom drama “A Very Public Fart.” “ Baron Cohen also praised the film crew, who he said “risked being arrested, risked being COVID.” The film was partially shot during the pandemic, and the virus eventually became a focal point of the plot. “They did it because we all believed deeply in releasing this pre-election film to show the danger of lies, hatred, conspiracies and the power of truth, empathy, and democracy.” In his subsequent speech for his Best Actor victory, Baron Cohen mocked Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the presidential election results. “Wait, Donald Trump disputes the result,” Baron Cohen said after his name was called for best actor in a comedy. “He claims a lot of the dead voted which is very rude to say about the HFPA.” Baron Cohen later recognized his bodyguard, who he said had prevented him from “getting shot twice.” “You know who you are,” he said, “and you know that I am not allowed to say your name.” In the category of actor of a musical or comedy, Baron Cohen defeated James Corden (“The Prom”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”), Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield” ) and Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”). Baron Cohen was nominated for three Golden Globes in total, tying the record set by Jamie Foxx and Helen Mirren for the most nods by an artist in a single year. Along with his famous comeback in the “Borat” sequel, he was also recognized for playing Abbie Hoffman in “The Chicago Trial 7”. Her “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” co-star, Maria Bakalova, received a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Baron Cohen and Bakalova’s high-profile performances as Borat and his daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev, forced them to remain in the character of unsuspecting ordinary people, a daring feat that earned the actors almost unanimous praise among the critic and the public. Giuliani’s “comedy genius” shot, as Baron Cohen mocked earlier that night, was a reference to the former New York mayor’s infamous and squeaky interview with Bakalova that wraps up a savage film ” Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ”. Even before the film’s premiere, Giuliani generated a buzz for the ‘Borat’ sequel when he attempted to defend himself after being filmed in a compromising position. “At no time before, during or after the interview was I ever inappropriate,” Giuliani said at the time. “If Sacha Baron Cohen suggests otherwise, he is a pitiless liar. Baron Cohen later retorted, “He did what he did.”







