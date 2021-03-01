Jane Fonda calls on Hollywood to tackle diversity issues at Golden Globes





Two days after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was attacked for its blatant lack of diversity, the Golden Globes voting body has not had a black member for 20 years.Jane fonda took advantage of her time on stage at the Sunday awards show to urge Hollywood as a whole to be a leader when it comes to inclusion. In turbulent times like these, stories have always been essential, Fonda said of accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Stories have a way of changing our hearts and they can change our minds and they can help us see ourselves in a new light, have empathy and recognize that, despite all our diversity, we are human beings. first inevitably, if my heart is open and I look below the surface, I feel the kinship. Fonda has verified the names of movies and TV shows some of which have been snubbed by the Golden Globests who have recently helped broaden his view of the world. Nomadland helped me feel love for the wanderers among us, Fonda said. Threatening It opened my eyes to the immigrant experience of living in a new country. Judas and the Black Messiah, Small ax, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, My Rainey, One night in Miami, and others deepened my empathy for what it meant to be black. Frame helped me understand what it means to be an American Muslim. I can destroy you taught me to see sexual violence in a whole new way. The documentary All in reminds us of how fragile our democracy is and inspires us to fight to preserve it. Rather than reminisce about her stage career, Fonda called on Hollywood to take responsibility for its lack of diversity. There was a story that we were afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry, Fonda continued. A story about the voices we respect and raise, and ignore. A story about who is offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the room where decisions are made. Let us all make an effort to enlarge, finished Fonda, so that everyone stands up and everyone’s story has a chance to be seen and heard. Fonda was not the first person to draw attention to the HFPA scandal during the Sunday ceremony. Co-host of the Golden Globes Tina Fey Opened the show by stating: The point is, even with silly things, inclusiveness is important. And there are no black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I know HFPA, maybe you didn’t get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonalds. But, you have to change that, so here’s how to change it. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Evan Rachel Wood and other women make allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson

