Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Win





7:47 p.m. PST 02/28/2021



by



Sharareh Drury



Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award for her late husband, saying that if Boseman was alive, “he would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and sacrifice.”

Chadwick Boseman, who died last August after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, was named best actor in a dramatic film at the 78th Annual Golden Globes Sunday night for his role inMa Rainey’s black background. The wife of late actor, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for him, sharing that if Boseman was alive, “he would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and sacrifice.” “He would say something beautiful,” his wife continued in a touching thank you speech for her husband. “Something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of us telling us you can, telling you to keep going, reminding you of what you were supposed to be doing right now.” “I don’t have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love,” Boseman said at the end of his speech. Boseman is the first posthumous interim black winner in history and second overall in the category after Peter Finch for Network. He is the fourth black actor to win the category after Forest Whitaker in The Last King of Scotland, Denzel Washington in Hurricane, and Sidney Poitier in Lilies in the field. Boseman is also making history as the first acting winner of a movie that debuted on a streaming service in that category. The Ma Rainey’s black backgroundbeaten star Riz Ahmed (Sound of metal), Anthony Hopkins (The father), Gary Oldman (Mank) and Tahar Rahim (Mauritanian). Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the awards ceremony coast to coast (Poehler in Los Angeles and Fey in New York). The ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel as well as venues around the world and was broadcast live on NBC. The Golden Globe Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which is co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos