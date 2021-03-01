The 78th Golden Globe Awards TV Show

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler attempted a bicoastal laugh, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association acknowledged some recent scandals, and the broadcast struggled profusely for technical errors.



You know “[So-and-so] walked so that [So-and-so] could perform “meme? One recognizing how our great contemporaries so often follow in the footsteps of previous legends that laid the groundwork?

Well, the BET Awards, the Emmys, the NBA Draft, the NFL Draft, the MTV Music Awards, the Super Bowl, the Republican National Convention, the Democratic National Convention and at least a dozen other grand prizes. last year’s live and televised events all marched so that Sunday. The 78th Golden Globe Awards of the night could fall flat on its stomach.

If it was last April and the Golden Globes were the first show to come out, with the brave pioneers battling dysentery and flooding rivers on the Oregon Trail from COVID-protocol television, then it would be hard to quibble with the results. It would be easy to consider the scrambled audio, the weird camera placements and movements, and the inappropriate cuts to irrelevant feedback, and say, “Dude, that was tough, but you gotta pay homage to the producers for handling it. a situation in which failure was inevitable. “

No one here is naive enough to think that the producers of the Golden Globes had it easy. However, I watched most of these predecessors live and none were as full of rudimentary blunders as this show.

One could make concessions if it seemed like the Globes were trying new or innovative things in the format. But nothing on this show was significantly more innovative than what the Emmys did over five months ago, and the Emmys have passed almost every challenge and avoided almost every disaster. The Golden Globes had a Zoom failure in the night’s top prize and it basically didn’t stop after that. There were talks that were already in progress when the audio finally started, several more where ambient noise ruined the sound levels. Then there was the superfluous “game” of speeches;Nomadland Directing winner Chlo Zhao was drowned even after the series had gone on for a long time.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have tried to act like it’s just the Globes being the Globes, with technical incompetence a replacement or equivalent for the unpredictable behavior that typically results from crowding a group of A’s. -listers in a tiny tiny ballroom (The Beverly Hilton space is so much smaller than you might imagine if you’ve never been) and get them to drink alcohol. And I guess that’s an interpretation of flawed technology almost intentionally adding chaos to the event rather than organically fermenting or fomenting chaos.

I actually didn’t mind the pre-commercial awkwardness where the nominees found themselves sharing a Zoom with each other and doing awkward chatter just like many of us must have done during the last year. I loved it when the animals decided tonight was about them, like Jodie Foster’s dog refusing to let her focus on a victory she clearly didn’t see coming. I thought it was adorable when the kids took it upon themselves to steal the show, like Threatening the daughter of director Lee Isaac Chung, who prayed for her victory.

There were good speeches, the heartfelt appreciation from Zhao and Chung, the unpredictable surprise from Foster and Rosamund Pike and, of course, the hooded zen of Jason Sudeikis, who might have been drunk or stoned, but who was possibly in full production on the second season of his Apple TV + show and struggling to stay awake on another continent. Sacha Baron Cohen pretty much delivered the only political zingers of the night and seemed to get a laugh, and apparently Mark Ruffalo loves Earth. And who can blame him?

No speech could surpass that of Taylor Simone Ledward, widow of best actor winner Chadwick Boseman, whose grief and gratitude was palpable. It was the second time in the night that even a mention of the end My Rainey the star made me cry.

The Globes have also benefited, as they usually do, from winners of their careers. Norman Lear and Jane Fonda both deserved to be in a room where they could receive standing ovations, and I hope that one day when frivolous things like awards shows can happen in person, they will all be. two there to bask in the collective heat of the industry. The two titans made great speeches and their tributes were accompanied by great montages; if you had kept those bundles of clips intact and cut out everything that was going on with Kenan Thompson and Maya Rudolph in a first sketch, maybe the series would have gone on time.

You could have wasted the few minutes of wealthy stars making jokes about their quarantine-related conditions in a little squeaky that was meant to honor medical professionals, but instead honoring the people who probably make exclusive use of the medicine of concierge. You could keep the thing going with TikTok star La’Ron Hines and a bunch of kids, thanks to the part where the kids didn’t know what the Golden Globes or any of the nominated movies or shows were, but did. instantly identified Boseman and Black Panther. Trailers compulsory for each nominated cinema boy,Music should be fine, although I would keep the only intro with Sandra Oh and a perfectly timed dinosaur.

At least initially, I didn’t mind the bicoastal lack of synchronicity between Fey and Poehler, whose artificially split-screen interactions recalled key scenes between Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi on The good woman. The monologue wasn’t scathing in that fake, scathing way that Rickey Gervais fans seem to like, but there were clever parts, including cracks on the blurry lines between TV and quarantined movies; some soft shots at the HFPA over the nomination of things like Music and Emily in Paris; and a few harsher blows to the HFPA over recent scandals involving their lack of black membership.

It’s fair and useful, and the HFPA had to acknowledge the scandals somehow. The path was unfortunately not completely toothless with three members taking the stage and promising to do better in non-specific ways. You may have noticed that no one, including Tina and Amy, mentioned the most substantial and overwhelming parts of the LA Times investigates not only that members like junkets, but also that members are paid several thousand dollars for board positions and committee members, things that most members of the Most non-profit organizations tend to do this for free. The LA Times History has made it clear that much of the money NBC pays for broadcast rights allegedly goes into the pockets of members. There were no jokes about it, but damn it, the HFPA organized the show to constantly remind viewers of the money they are giving to charity this year. And seriously, bless them for it. It’s a mitzvah! It is not absolution.

To be fair, most of the goofs and blunders, crackling mics and partially captured stagehands on shots, happened in the first half of the broadcast. The second half was smoother and I wasn’t distracted by blunders at every turn. It suggests a learning curve. Future awards may consider the first 90 minutes of this Globes show to be an absolute thing not to do. Or they could just turn to the sizable number of other shows that didn’t make those mistakes the first time around.

