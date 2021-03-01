Bollywood actors who got mobbed by their fans





/ From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Salman Khan: Bollywood actors who were assaulted by their fans Being popular comes with its own risks. Read ahead to take a look at the Bollywood actors who have been mobbed by their fans. Written by



Pooja dhar





Posted on March 1, 2021, 2:09 p.m. 1 / ten Bollywood actors who were assaulted Everyone loves to be in the limelight and to be loved by millions of people. The fans or the public are the ones who make celebrities who they are. But this constant fan love and affection comes with its own downsides and can be very dangerous at times. The degree of sympathy that a certain fan or follower has for the celebrity is beyond their control and can surely be a cause for concern at times. The extent to which fans will express their love for their favorite star by standing outside their home just to get a glimpse of the actor or to support them on social media by creating fan clubs of their names is commendable. When they see the celebrities in person, fans and followers have another level of excitement. Just as the actors come out of the house, there is always a large crowd surrounding them, trying to talk to them or even shake their hands once. But, some fans cross all the limits and mobilize the actors. Here are the names of some of the most popular Bollywood actors who were assaulted while in public spaces. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / ten Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena was assaulted as she walked out of the Siddhivinayak temple. Photo credit: Instagram

3 / ten Sonam kapoor She had visited the Chandan cinema in Juhu to record people’s reactions to her film Raanjhanaa and was assaulted while leaving the scene. Photo credit: Instagram

4 / ten Deepika padukone After visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, Deepika was mobbed by fans. Photo credit: Instagram

5 / ten Varun Dhawan He was gathered by a huge crowd when he made a trip to Abu Dhabi and was mobbed by a very excited fan. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / ten Sara Ali Khan The Pataudi family member was assaulted as she left after enjoying her dinner at a restaurant. Photo credit: Instagram

7 / ten Sonakshi sinha She was assaulted during promotions for her upcoming film, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai. Photo credit: Instagram

8 / ten Disha patani Disha Patani was surrounded by a large number of people leaving the actor no space to move even during the promotions of his film, Malaang. Photo credit: Instagram

9 / ten Tiger Shroff Even though Tiger was trying to stay calm, his fans pounced on him as he stepped out. Photo credit: Instagram

ten / ten Salman khan The Dabangg star was assaulted at Jaipur airport. Photo credit: Instagram







