Gal Gadot outfits old Hollywood Glam with sparkly sandals and sheer tunic dress at the 2021 Golden Globes

We’ve done the research and these are the best Golden Globe looks of all time

On Sunday, millions of people leave Netflix playing for a few hours to watch the first virtual Golden Globes. The 78th Annual Golden Globes, which is hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from two separate coasts, Fey at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan and Poehler at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles has no guests, and therefore, no does not include a real red carpet. That said, fashion still plays a role, even if it’s mostly on Instagram. Instead of an in-person red carpet this year, we look back 32 years, from 2021 to 1989, and show everyone’s best red carpet looks, except for 2008, when the Writers Guild of America continued. strike and canceled the whole event. From the white satin dress Audrey Hepburn donned at the Cecil B. DeMille Award reception in 1990 to Saoirse Ronan’s # METOO-inspired black Versace dress in 2018, the upcoming dresses are all you need for prepare for Sunday night festivities (or the lack thereof). So sit back, relax, and enjoy our flashback through the best Golden Globe dresses of all time (or at least the last 32 years) .2021 Kaley Cuoco looked like a princess in this silver dress adorned with Oscar de la Renta. While we’re sad that the red carpets are on permanent hiatus, at least we got to see Cynthia Erivo in this custom black and white Thom Browne dress at the 2020 Golden Globes for the first time. Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 2019Regina King shows us how to glitter after New Years Eve in this bubblegum pink custom bodysuit from Alberta Ferretti.Regina King in Custom Alberta Ferretti.Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images.2018Hands down, 2018 was the year of Saoirse Ronan. She not only won her very first Golden Globe for a stunning performance in Lady Bird, but she also closed the red carpet in this stunning black and silver Atelier Versace dress.Saoirse Ronan in Atelier Versace.Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Draped in Chanel Couture, Riley Keough may have been new at the Golden Globes in 2017, but she looked anything but out of place on the red carpet.Riley Keough in Chanel Couture.Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage. 2016 Anyone Can do old Hollywood, but nobody, and we mean nobody, does it quite like Lady Gaga. With a Marilyn Monroe competing with Ms. Monroe herself, that off-the-shoulder Versace gown and 10-inch Brian Atwood heels, we wonder if there is anything Gaga can do? Lady Gaga in Versace. Jason Merritt / Getty Images 2015 Wearing black on the red carpet is hardly revolutionary, but Amal Clooney has a way to stand out in a crowd, especially when wearing Dior Haute Couture from head to toe. Amal Clooney in Dior Haute Couture.Photo For a Golden Globe premiere, Lupita Nyong’o walked this red carpet like a seasoned pro or rather, a superhero, in this cape dress by Ralph Lauren.Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph Lauren. Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage.2013Patchwork has never looked better than 2013 on Zoe Saldana in this strapless Prabal Gurung dress.Zoe Saldana in Prabal Gurung.Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage.2012 We haven’t spotted it yet Angelina Jolie looking for anything short of fabulous on the red carpet circuit, but this spectacular stop The Atelier Versace dress is hands down the most beautiful. Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace. Photo: George Pimentel / WireImage.2011 Back down! Sequins! Long sleeves! All the boxes were checked when Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet in this Armani Priv dress Anne Hathaway in Armani Priv Photo: Evan Agostini / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images. 2010 A few showers failed stop Cameron Diaz (and that dazzling smile) from showing off her competition in this draped Alexander McQueen dress.Cameron Diaz in Alexander McQueen.Photo: SGranitz / WireImage.2009 Granted, lavender in January looks more 2018 than 2009, but when is Olivia Wilde in this Reem Acra dress, All bets are off Olivia Wilde in Reem Acra Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage 2007 Not that there’s something Queen Bey doesn’t look stunning in, but even she outdid herself with this gold sequined Elie Saab number Beyonce Knowles in Elie Saab Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 2006 Looking back on the 2006 style, it hardly seems possible that Keira’s Valentino strapless dress Knightley was released the same year as d chunky belts and low-waisted cargo pants.Keira Knightley in Valentino.Photo: Jeff Vespa / W ireImage.2005 As the brains of Poise magazine (calling the 13 fans of Going on 30!), it’s no surprise that Jennifer Garner (with the help of this vintage Valentino dress) beats all competition on the red carpet. Garner in vintage Valentino.Photo: SGranitz / WireImage.2004 While this look may not have garnered much appreciation in 2004, in 2019 we bow our hats to menswear master Diane Keaton for s’ be shown at the Golden Globes wearing a white collared coat, itty bitty sunglasses and glittery boots. Diane Keaton in a white Nehru collared coat. Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc 2003 Fact: Kim Cattrall can make anything sexy and this Valentino red number is no exception. Kim Cattrall in Valentino. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images. 2002 Only Halle Berry could pull arguably the toughest color off the red carpet: chocolate brown. Then again, we’re always looking for something that Halle Berry doesn’t look perfect in. Halle Berry in Valentino.Photo: SGranitz / WireImage.2001 A strappy dress for the Golden Globes? Normally we don’t say average, but there’s just something about Kate Hudson in Vera Wang that makes us throw the normal red carpet rules out the window. Kate Hudson in Vera Wang. Photo: KMazur / WireImage. 2000 At the height of Sex And The City’s prime, it’s hardly surprising that fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker is looking fabulous on the red carpet. We just wish she would give us a clue about the shoes she’s wearing under that tulle dress from Richard Tyler.Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Tyler.Photo: Frank Micelotta / Getty Images. 1999 together on the red carpet, but this Pamela Dennis’ black and white duo on Calista Flockhart makes us make a special exception. Calista Flockhart in Pamela Dennis. Photo: SGranitz / WireImage. 1998 Dress for the price you want? That’s exactly what Alfre Woodard did in this sculptural bronze robe; Alfre Woodard in a bronze robe. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage. 1997 Courtney Love has had her fair share of fashion faux pas. But after seeing her in that navy blue suit, we’re reminded that this grunge goddess often cleans really well. Courtney Love in a navy blue dress. Photo: Ke.Mazur / WireImage. 1996 It’s Official: Sharon Stone strutting the red carpet in this black and white Vera Wang ensemble (sweater around the shoulders included!) Is 2019 # stylegoals.Sharon Stone in Vera Wang.Photo : Ke.Mazur /WireImage.1995 We’re always fond of a red carpet look that goes against the grain, so naturally Uma Thurman showing up at the Golden Globes in that classic satin coat instead of a gown makes us bow our hats. coat. Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage. 1994 Is it just us, or does Angela Bassett absolutely shine in this all-black Golden Globes ensemble? Angela Bassett in a black dress.Photo: Ron Galella / WireImage.1993 In a sea of ​​little black dresses and shoulder-padded sequins, Janine Turner shines in this fitted red dress.Janine Turner in a red dress.Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd / WireImage .1992 She might not have been able to beat Bette Midler for the Golden Globe, but Michelle Pfeiffer had no doubts about the best dressed contestant of the evening: Michelle Pfeiffer in a black dress. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage. 1991 Ahh, the skirt suit. No wonder this two piece trend is making a big comeback when looking at Julia Roberts in this navy pinstripe style. Julia Roberts in a navy blue suit. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage. 1990 Put simply, Audrey Hepburn couldn’t do anything wrong with a fact proven by this remarkable ensemble: Audrey Hepburn in a white satin gown. Photo: Ron Galella / WireImage. 1989 The Golden Globes of 1989 had some pretty interesting fashion moments (it was the ’80s after all). The Golden Globes of 1989 had some pretty interesting fashion moments (it was the '80s after all). But this red long-sleeved dress from hotel star Connie Selleca is just as chic now as it was then. Connie Sellecca in a red dress. Photo: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images.