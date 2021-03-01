Is Banksy behind that prison escape mural on the wall of Reading Prison?





A work of art depicting a prisoner’s daring escape has appeared on the wall of a UK prison, prompting enthusiastic speculation that it was painted by an elusive street artist. Banksy The mural shows an inmate escaping from Reading Prison, a disused institution in southern England that once housed Irish poet Oscar Wilde. His style matches the work of the most enigmatic star in street art, but nothing has yet confirmed that Banksy is behind it. The mysterious work probably depicts Wilde, hanging over the prison wall on sheets of his typewriter. He was held at the institution, then known as Reading Gaol, for two years from 1895, after being jailed under a landmark law against “gross indecency” used to prosecute homosexuals. Wilde’s 1898 poem “The Reading Prison Ballad” is a reflection on his time there. The prison closed in 2013. In December, Banksy confirmed he was behind a new mural in Bristol, the English city many believe to be his hometown. The mural appeared at Reading Prison on Monday. Credit: Nigel Keene / ProSportsImages / Shutterstock The mural, which the artist nicknamed “Aachoo !!”, shows an old woman sneezing violently, her dentures flying through the air. Banksy confirmed the work to be his on his Instagram page, the usual forum he checks for artwork. No other work has been verified since. But he’s been very busy over the past year, dropping a handful of works inspired by the pandemic. In April, he posted a series of images on Instagram showing graffiti rioting rats around his bathroom. In a nod to those adjusting their lifestyle because of Covid-19, the artist added the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home.” The following month, he paid tribute to healthcare workers with an image titled “Game Changer,” which featured a child playing with a nurse doll wearing a mask and cape. And in July, the artist posted an Instagram video showing he was spray painting an image of a rat on a London Underground train, as he urged people to wear face masks. It was later removed by transport authorities for violating their “strict anti-graffiti policy”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos