‘Biggie: I’ve got a Story to Tell’ review: late rapper remembers





The hip-hop artist known as Notorious BIG was tagged in the mid-90s as a gangsta rapper. But the people who knew him best remember him more as a musical explorer and phenomenal live performer, who, had he not been murdered at age 24, would have eventually transcended any genre, merging hip. -hop, vintage soul, high-tech pop, rock, etc. countries and more. Beneath his imposing surface, Christopher Biggie Smalls Wallace had many interests and many things on his mind. The purpose of the Netflix documentary Biggie: I Have a Story to Tell is to change some of the conventional wisdom about Wallace, going beyond his semi-biographical accounts of crime and money. Director Emmett Malloy has interviews with many of Biggies’ older friends, as well as rare home video footage of him as a teenager. What stands out from the film is the portrayal of an artist who has always been honest about his life on the streets but ultimately was perhaps too defined by what he did to make money as a child. . One of Malloy’s best creative choices is to occasionally cut out an animated map of New York City, showing the limits of Wallaces’ young world. Raised by a single mother, a Jamaican immigrant, who worked as a schoolteacher, Wallace spent most of his time as a boy hanging out a few blocks from Brooklyn, including on an infamous street run by drug dealers. While he and his friends were selling crack as a teenager, Wallace was obsessed with hip-hop as well, perfecting a lyrical flow that hit anyone who heard him incredibly advanced, with its internal rhymes and repetition. From the moment he started recording he was a star, renowned for the fatalistic frankness of his songs about drugs, violence and thwarted dreams. Notorious BIGs 1994 debut album Ready to Die became an instant classic. Because Malloy covers much of the lesser-known part of Biggies ‘history, he fails a bit when setting up the last two years of rappers’ lives. There’s a lot of talk about what sets Wallaces’ early songs apart, but not as much analysis of why Ready to Die connected so quickly. And the beef between East Coast and West Coast rappers that ultimately led to the Biggies murder is here only briefly and summarily covered. It seems like a conscious choice on Malloys’ part, to play down the tragedy between the Notorious BIG and hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, a story told repeatedly before, in other documentaries and dramatizations. Instead, this movie is less about the Biggie myth and more about the everyday experiences of a man described by his friends as much funnier and bigger than his public image sometimes suggests. Despite the title, I Have a Story to Tell is primarily concerned with all the stories that haven’t been told. ‘Biggie: I have a story to tell’ Note: R, for ubiquitous language and drug content Execution time: 1 hour, 37 minutes Playing: Available on Netflix







