For Bhumi Pednekar, Abhishek Chaubeys Sonchiriya will always be a project that has taught him valuable lessons as an artist! On the second anniversary of the film’s release, Bhumi says: Sonchiriya will always be a special film in my filmography because it taught me a very valuable lesson. It told me to dream, explore, and take bigger risks as an artist with every movie. Abhishek Chaubey opened my eyes to what I could accomplish if I trusted myself and pushed myself to the edge of the cliff. I thank him for his confidence in me as a performer.
Bhumi is moved by the love and respect she had as a performer for Sonchiriya. She says, a movie like SoNChiriya is rare, it comes perhaps once in his life for an artist and I am lucky to have been able to do this project. Abhishek Chaubeys’ vision with this film was so unique and original that it literally blew me away. The love and respect that I have from people all over the world for this project is truly humble.
The actress says she is also grateful to have been able to collaborate with an actor like the late Sushant Singh Rajput and also all of the outstanding performers of Sonchiriya. In addition, I was able to meet and work with a creative mind like Sushant Singh Rajput thanks to the film. He was a true blue gem of a person and a restless actor. I had the best time exchanging notes with him. Sonchiriya gave me the chance to work with a brilliant cast and people I deeply admired. It is an experience that I will cherish more because of the collaboration I had with Sushant and Khushiya, the little girl who was playing Sonchiriya. Khushiya has become a part of my life forever.
Bhumi says Sushant was a rare spirit in Bollywood. She said, Sushant became a friend and someone I admired very quickly. He was a true blue gem of a restless-minded person and actor. We really had the best time on set. Her rare mind with brilliant ideas kept me very intrigued through our Sonchiriya live.
