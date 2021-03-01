Jason Bateman zooms in on Jennifer Anistons House





The one with the Zoom call! Jason bateman virtually attended the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28, from longtime friend Jennifer anistonhouse of s. The Friends alum, 52, shared three behind-the-scenes photos of the Ozark features the computer setup for the 78th annual ceremony, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series. (Josh OConnor ended up winning the award for his role as Prince charles in The crown.) Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him, Aniston captioned a snap of the actor, also 52, sitting with his daughters Francesca, 14, and Maple, 12, which he shares with his wife, Amanda Anka. The Morning show The star then gave fans a better look at how Bateman looked so perfect on camera, joking that it takes a village. She uploaded a photo of him sitting in front of a laptop on top of a stack of books as Anka, 52, stood nearby with a glass in hand as two men set up a ring light and a reflector. Aniston and the Development stopped alum have run in the same circle for years in addition to starring in films such as Breaking, The switch, Horrible bosses and Christmas party in the office. Bateman praised the actress for setting such a great example in a joint interview with Variety in August 2020, saying: It’s a very complicated and busy life that she manages, and she does it with grace, kindness and warmth to her closest friends and someone she might meet that day on the tray. I have learned, and it has been reaffirmed to me, that no matter how successful you are, it is always the most important thing for your own peace of mind, but also for the working environment, because many people take inspiration from what The number 1 on the call sheet does and how they handle things, how they stand, how they behave. Aniston repaid the compliment by telling the magazine that there is no one more professional and charming than the Outsider alum. There is no histrionic with him, she added. He’s prepared, he’s tough, he’s kind, he’s funny. I love my days when I can be with Jason on a set or at my house on a Sunday. He’s one of the most amazing people in the world, that I work with him, which I don’t do enough and it’s been too long. Bateman and his wife also developed a close bond with the Murder mystery ex-husband stars Justin theroux. Us weekly exclusively reported in February 2018 that Anka convinced the Leftovers alum, 49, to join her, Bateman and Aniston, on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the previous month, as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage. However, the former couple eventually decided to go their separate ways. They have remained friends ever since. It was kind of the sweetest parting in that there was no animosity, Theroux said. The New York Times in September 2018, noting that they respected each other enough to make it as painless as possible. Scroll down for more photos from the Batemans Globes party at Anistons House!

