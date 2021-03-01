Local actor Daniel Kyri stars in NBC Hit Chicago Fire

Theater veteran Daniel Kyri enters national spotlight with groundbreaking role on Chicago fire.

With memorable turns on shows like Steppenwolf’s M / s. Break for the president (a world premiere by star playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney) and the Goodman Theater’s Objects in the mirror, Daniel Kyri (@danielkyri) had an immediate impact when he stepped onto the Chicago scene. Now he’s drawing attention to the hit NBC series Chicago fire as openly gay firefighter Darren Ritter – one of the few black queer characters on television. As the 28-year-old Jackson Park Highlands native steps up to a series regular in ratings season 9, we caught up with the rising star to talk about his inspiration, coming to Chicago, and getting down to business. the importance of representation.

What inspired you to be an actor? The books were probably the first step. And poetry. Langston Hughes, Dr. Maya Angelou, Gwendolyn Brooks… I was an avid reader and at one point, almost without realizing it, I began to understand words as a kind of bridge on which I could travel. .. They sparked my imagination and became a way for me to understand everything around me. Poetry was the first tool I remember using to describe myself. Once I was able to do that, I was able to tell my story. I started to write. From there I started to supplement my imagination with film and television and what struck me the most about all these worlds and places I visited were the people: Denzel, Will, Wesley , Martin, Blair, Alonzo Tate, my uncle Reuben Echoles. He’s a theatrical genius, and he chose me for my first show when I was a kid. I remember the first time I saw an actor joke backstage for a minute, then take the stage – and become a whole new person – the next. From that moment on, I knew. I was in love with this transformation and wanted it for myself. All of my reading, writing, and creating new worlds has led me directly to this. I haven’t looked back since.

As a native of Chicago, how does it feel to be back home playing one of the hottest shows on TV? It’s so dope. I never imagined this would be my trajectory, but I’m glad it’s now part of my story. It’s tough as a Chicago-based actor in this Midwestern market. While there are a lot of projects being filmed here, the opportunities for its actors can be slim and, unless you have an east or west coast representation, it can be very difficult to be seen. in auditions for more meaty roles. But the fact that I’m raised to regular series on a popular TV show proves that the talent and work ethic is here in Chicago. I’m so proud of my city, family and artist friends – they taught me how to push. It is a dream to be able to share with them the fruits of our combined work.

There are few portrayals of black queerness in the mainstream media, let alone network television. What does representing this community mean to you? I am honored. I believe in myself that proper representation can save lives. When we allow our stories to be dominated by one culture or one experience or one point of view, we do immeasurable harm and push all those who do not exist within these fringe parameters. For example, when I was growing up, most of the images I saw in the media (on TV, in movies, on the news) painted black skin in a negative and criminal light. I had to look for any portrayal of a black man that was contrary to this cliché – and even then I rarely came across a queer black man who was not the butt of a joke or prop for him. main character (usually white). But when I found these few positive (although incomplete) representations –Blade, the first Black blockbuster superhero; or Malcom X, a historic freedom fighter; or even comedy Dr Dolittle, doctor and surgeon – my world has opened. As children, if we don’t see ourselves represented in the stories we consume, we may feel like we don’t or shouldn’t exist. Changing this paradigm is a process that I am happy to participate in. My character Darren Ritter is an openly gay black first responder who kicks ass and saves lives. I hope that a queer little kid or a black kid or a queer black kid will see me and know that we are everywhere, that we can be anywhere and that we belong.

You are a veteran theater actor and you must appear in Choir boy at Steppenwolf in 2021. What do you like most about the stage? I appreciate the immediacy of the live performance. And I miss the rehearsals! The rehearsal process in the theater gives an actor the chance to live longer in a story, a character, a world – then you build from there, adding whatever you pick up in the performance along the way. There is such freedom in the theater, such freedom to explore and fail and try again. I can’t wait to get back on stage and learn what this new process will show me.

Which actor or director in the industry inspired you the most? Will Smith as an actor has been one of my favorites since watching TV / a movie. A rapper who took his opportunity and used it to elevate his art. His career has left the door wide open to so many like me who follow in his footsteps. I think he’s an inspiration; I think the man has incredible reach; I think he has an even bigger vision. Also Donald Glover, Issa Rae (I admire polyphenates), Ava Duvernay… Ari Aster (I’m a not-so-secret admirer of horror). I have a wide variety of tastes. I am inspired almost everywhere by tbh.

What is your dream role? I’m obsessed with James Baldwin – just finished a proofread of Fire next time and move on to some texts on his life. I am so inspired by his composure, his wit, his intellect and the way he brought everyone together for the liberation and advancement of our people. He is one of those rare voices that transcend time and space… the echo and impact of his words still shape the trajectory of this country. So whatever Uncle Jimmy – I’d be all over it.