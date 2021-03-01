Jessica Brown Findlay breaks the silence on a secret wedding





01 March 2021 – 16:26 GMT



Rachel avery Jessica Brown Findlay wedding: Downton star Jessica reveals details of her wedding to Ziggy Heath, which took place in September 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic

Downton abbey Star Jessica brown findlay married actor Ziggy Heath on September 12, 2020 in a surprise ceremony, and while at the time she showed off some photos from the beautiful day, it’s only now that fans are learning more about her wedding, as it opened in the The temperature. MORE: Jessica Brown Findlay shares her initial grief over marriage postponement Saying ‘yes’ in the midst of a global pandemic was, of course, a very unique situation for the couple, but despite the restrictions, they made their dream day work. Jessica even boldly confessed to the publication that she “wouldn’t change that”. Loading the player … WATCH: The best HELLO! exclusive weddings The star recalled: “It was wonderful – low-key and micro” and revealed: “After a lockdown 30 people felt huge,” referring to her guest list which actually had to be readjusted more once because the restrictions included the priest, organist and other wedding assistants in the numbers. Jessica married Ziggy Heath in 2020 The bride wore a high-necked lace gown and jeweled headband with her hair back in a chic bun, and Ziggy sported a stylish patterned waistcoat, crisp white shirt, and black pants. MORE: Celebrities Who Got Married In Secret REVEALED: Celebrity Turndowns You Won’t Believe The low-key day didn’t go without an impressive wedding cake, and the couple chose a three-tiered creation from London label Lily Vanilli Bakery. The pale pink buttercream piping made the cake totally unique, and it looked delicious too! The couple had a beautiful wedding cake So missing a big party might not have been so bad, but what about honeymoon plans? Jessica frankly explained the lockdown situation in black and white, “We didn’t want to go anywhere and we couldn’t.” The newlyweds were just happy to spend time in their East London home with each other – aww! The star is well known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in the ITV series Downton abbey, and she met Ziggy while filming for the BBC The prostitutes in 2017. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







