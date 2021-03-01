It has been a blessed week for Alia Bhatt. After receiving a tremendous response for the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, the actress takes the next step in her career. She announced her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt launches production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions

On Sunday evening, Alia Bhatt took to social media to announce: “And I’m so happy to announce… PRODUCTION !! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you stories. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. @EternalSunProd.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Alia Bhatt will play the next star. Gangubai Kathiawadiwhich will be released in July of this year. The actress has Brahmastra and Darlings then lined up apart from a cameo in RRR.

