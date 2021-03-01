Josh O’Connor wins Best Actor for The Crown

Josh O’Connor scored significant victory for the Netflix series The crown tonight at the Golden Globes. Considering that Emma Corrin also won, it seemed quite fortuitous that the pair that brought Princess Diana and Prince Charles to life in the new seasons of historical drama should both win! While Jason Bateman was considered the frontrunner from the moment he was nominated, for his work on Ozark as Series Chef Marty Byrd and Director and Executive Producer. O’Connor was certainly not out of the race.

While O’Connor has been fascinating as Prince Charles since joining the show in its third season, it’s his job in the show’s fourth season that really sidelined him. It also marks O’Connor’s first Golden Globe Award for the series. It was also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics’ Choice Television Awards, but those are still pending.

In general, the Emmy Awards and Golden Globes seem to like The crown, as a success, the acclaimed series garnered numerous nominations and accolades throughout its four seasons. He’s set to come to an end with his upcoming fifth and sixth seasons will surely earn him a few more wins before he ends.

Josh O’Connor wins Best Actor award alongside Emma Corrin’s win for The Crown

It has been a great awards season for The crown So far, the series has received 5 Golden Globe nominations, which is a good sign for the Primetime Emmys. The fourth season hadn’t aired in time for the 2020 Emmys, but the show still got over 10 names for Season 3!

Are you glad Josh O’Connor won for The crown Season 4? Do you think he deserved to win the award? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.