



Activia, anyone? Jamie Lee Curtis stunned in a plunging yellow Alex Perry dress during an award show at the Golden Globes 2021, which prompts many Twitter users to crave the yogurt from his famous ads. While some stars kept it casual for Sunday’s virtual ceremony, Curtis, 62, showed off her curves in a floor-length gown with balloon sleeves, a deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. Twitter couldn’t stop talking about the sexy style, with just one person Tweeter, I need someone in my life who supports my dreams as strongly as this dress supports Jamie Lee Curtis. Others have been fascinated by the stars’ timeless looks, with aaddAs I fall asleep, I pray that I will age as well as Jamie Lee Curtis. Amen. Some have jokingly wondered if probiotic yogurt could be Curtis’ beauty secret,with a tweet, Jamie Lee Curtis looks so good… pass me the Activia. The Halloween star isn’t the only fan of the vibrant dress, like Real Housewives Lisa Rinna and Kandi Burruss are both out in the same silky style in the past. Curtis credited his glamor team with the on-trend look, writing an Instagram post, It takes a village to prepare me for public consumption. The “Scream Queen” wasn’t the only one who chose a colorful ensemble for the virtual red carpet; Dan Levy and Cynthia Erivo also opted for outfits in electric hues.







