Gauri Khan shares gorgeous comeback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here

Gauri Khan shared a comeback photo with Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday. The photo is from the London premiere of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s film Raavan in 2010.

Sharing the photo as her Instagram Stories, Gauri simply wrote “ Flashback ”. He showed her in a dark green black animal print dress, wearing a shimmering stole and a matching black clutch in his hand. Shah Rukh is seen in a black Jodhpuri suit.

Gauri Khan often shares return footage with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh and Gauri make a great team and easily make a powerful couple in Bollywood. While Shah Rukh doesn’t share too many photos of them together, she does at times, with a particular fondness for throwback images.

Around the new year, she shared another one while greeting fans for the coming year. Sharing, she wrote: “FINALLY … 2021 Happy New Year.” Their fans were thrilled; one of them said: “Happy New Year to my favorite power couple.” Another fan dubbed them “king and queen”. “Superrr Hot Couple Forever, You Make the Best One. Happy 2021,” said a third.

At another point, she had shared a photo from an IPL auction and wrote: “We are winning @kkriders … image back at Ipl 2000 auction something.” In this photo, too, fans have dropped their messages. One called them “the best couple in Bollywood”, while another said “without God”.

In the early years of Shah Rukh’s career in Mumbai, Gauri remained in the background. However, as her children grew older, she blossomed into a successful interior design and owns her own production company. She became an author some time back and wrote a book, called My Life in Design, which is due out this year.

In a statement, Gauri said, “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to save for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive images and information that I think could guide aspiring designers or those who are just interested in the art of design. Lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee table book and I will be extremely happy to see it released soon.