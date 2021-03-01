Bollywood sequels set to release in 2021





2021 is the year when we can finally enjoy the unparalleled experience of watching a movie in a theater once again. After a year-long hiatus, Bollywood fans are gearing up for some of the most anticipated sequels, including Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The year is great for another reason. Some of the top celebrities are making a comeback on the big screen, including Rani Mukherjee, Aamir Khan and a few others. Here’s a roundup of all the eagerly awaited sequels in 2021. 1.Go Goa Gone 2 Image Credit: Eros International After letting us roll around on the floor laughing with their horror comedy, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and more are all set with the sequel to Go Goa Gone. The original movie had three friends chilling out in Goa, until they found themselves stranded on a remote island with zombies. But instead of zombies, Go Goa Gone 2 is having aliens, according to reports. Were cool, as long as we ended up laughing. The film is slated for release in March. 2. Satyameva Jayate 2 Image Credit: T Series, Emmay Entertainment John Abraham AKA Virendra Rathods fights corruption and injustice continues as he reprise his role in Satyameva Jayate 2, alongside Divya Khosla. John said the purpose of the film is to entertain audiences with a relevant story and we couldn’t be more ready to be thrilled. 3. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Image Credit: Twitter / taran_adarsh Without question, one of the most anticipated releases of the year is Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film boasts of a cool cast which includes Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The romcom will mark the return of Rani Mukerji, who wowed audiences in his latest film, Tuesday 2. The film will be released on the big screen on June 26, 2021. 4. Dostana 2 Image Credit: Instagram / itslakshya Dostana 2, scheduled for release in 2020, has been postponed. The revamped cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya Lalwani and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. Speaking about the film at one of the events of 2019, director Karan Johar said: (He) talks about sexuality in a way that won’t make you cringe watching it. He even admitted that the representation of sexuality in Dostana was cartoonish. 5. Badhaai Do Image Credit: Instagram / jungleepictures The film which received a national award, Badhaai ho is ready for a sequel. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pedenekar recently completed the filming of Badhaai do with a pawri on the platters. According to reports, the film’s script is different from Badhai ho, who had a 25-year-old man who was struggling to come to terms with his parents’ pregnancy. This time, Rao will play a cop in the film, while Pednekar will be seen as a PT professor. 6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Image Credit: Instagram / kartikaaryan 2021 is a good year for horror comedy fans, not just Come on Goa Gone, But Bhool Bhulaiyaa is also planned for a suite. 2021 is also Kartik Aaryans year, it seems, outside of Dostana 2, the actor will lead Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. Filming for the film has been repeatedly postponed due to uncertainties caused by the pandemic. Main image credit: Yash Raj Films, Junglee Pictures







