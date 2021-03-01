Immersive New Event Takes Dallas Art Lovers Inside Van Gogh’s Paintings





Classical art will come to life when “Van Gogh: the immersive experience “ arrives in Dallas in the summer of 2021, allowing visitors to fulfill the dream of stepping into a masterpiece painting. According to a March 1 statement, entertainment producer Exhibition Hub and Discoveryplatform Fever are hosting the event, which began in Europe, in several cities across the United States, including Dallas and Houston. The 360-degree immersive digital art experience takes visitors on a journey into the world of Vincent van Gogh, bringing a new form of playful entertainment to life. The experience illuminates and transforms a unique physical space into a fully immersive exhibition, where Van Goghs’ work invades walls via cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections and unique virtual reality experiences. Visitors can go straight into the paintings themselves and become the eyes of Van Gogh, something organizers say sets this experience apart from other similar exhibitions. We believe there is a pent-up demand for immersive entertainment in a safe environment for COVID, said Mario Iacampo, CEO of Exhibition Hub, in a statement. As the world slowly returns to its normal level, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” allows people to come together again and enjoy art and entertainment in a safe and socially distant way. It will be a big year for Van Gogh in Dallas, as the Dallas Museum of Art is set to host the hit exhibition “Van Gogh and the Olive Groves” from October 17, 2021 to February 6, 2022. Exhibition Hub has produced more than 70 exhibitions and immersive experiences around the world, adapting its productions to many types of venues, including museums, galleries, shopping malls, cathedrals and historic sites. The exact location of the event in Dallas will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets, which go on sale March 3, range from $ 19.90 for kids to $ 36 for adults. Those interested can subscribe to the waiting list at vangoghexpo.com/dallas. Visitors to “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to anti-COVID transmission protocols as defined by the CDC. Handsanitizer stations will be available to visitors on site. You can watch a preview below.







