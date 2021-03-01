Entertainment
Zara Larsson signs global deal with Sony Music Publishing
Sony Music Publishing “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/sony-music-group/sony-music-publishing/ “> Sony Music Publishing has signed a contract with the singer-songwriter Swedish multi-platinum Zara Larsson to a global deal.
Zara Larsson’s successes, including Ruin my life, all the time, lush life, and Never forget you, as well as leading collaborations like A new day with BTS and As he iswith Kygo and Tyga.
Sony Music Publishing “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/sony-music-group/sony-music-publishing/ “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> Sony Music Publishing also recently signed a contract with revolutionary artist, songwriter and producer The Kid LAROI and country star Kane Brown.
The series of new signings follows the renaming of Sony Music Publishings from its former Sony name “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/ “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener ” > Sony / ATV last month.
Recently, Larsson unveiled his new single Look at what you didof her highly anticipated new album Poster Girl, which will be released this week on March 5.
The 12-track collection will feature its 2020 hits Wow love me the land, and Talk about love ft. Young Thug, who recently made his Top 40 debut on the US pop radio charts.
Larsson will host an exclusive online concert on her YouTube “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/youtube/ “> YouTube channel for International Women’s Day on March 8, where she will perform new songs from Poster Girl, with several of her best hits.
Zara Larsson gained international fame in 2015 with the release of her breakthrough hits Lush life and Never forget youft. MNEK, which quickly obtained leading positions in various countries.
In 2017, she released her first album So good, propelling her into worldwide spotlight and making history on Spotify “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/spotify/ “> Spotify as the second most listened to female artist debut.
Since then, Larsson has released singles such as So good ft. Ty Dolla $ ign, Symphony with Clean Bandit, and It’s not my fault.
She has received top accolades for her songs, including four MTV EMA Awards, four Swedish Grammy Awards, eight Rockbjrnen, four BRIT nominations and many more.
I’m excited to start working with Johnny, Katie and everyone at Sony Music Entertainment “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/sony-music-group/sony-music-entertainment/ ” > Sony Music Edition. “
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson said: I am so excited to start working with Johnny, Katie and everyone at Sony “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/ “> Sony Music Publishing.
“They have an amazing team and roster and I can’t wait to be a part of it.
Were incredibly proud to work with and welcome Zara to Sony Music Publishing. “
Johnny Tennander, Sony Music Publishing
Johnny Tennander, Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing, Scandinavia and SVP A&R, Europe, added: We are incredibly proud to work with Zara and to welcome her to Sony Music Publishing.
“Zara is a true artist and she also represents something that she has to say.
“Ola Hkansson and the Ten team with Epic Records” href = “https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/sony-music-group/sony-music-entertainment/epic-records/”> Epic team a does an amazing job of making her career a global superstar, and we can’t wait to be part of the team and take Zara to new heights!
Zara has already gained an incredible global heritage but has so much future ahead of her.
Katie Welle, Sony Music Publishing
Katie Welle, SVP of Sony Music Publishing, Creative, added: Zara has already gained an incredible global heritage but has so much future ahead of her.
“We are delighted to partner with Zara, London15 and the rest of their amazing team.”
