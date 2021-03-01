Download Fest 2021 officially canceled, 2022 headliners announced





As other European festivals started to be canceled, the Download Festival organizers tried to be optimistic by promising to continue working behind the scenes to prepare for Download this summer and hope to have more news for you from here. March 1. Well, today is March 1 and I’m afraid I have bad news. Publicity. Scroll down to continue reading. The 2021 version of the festival is officially deactivated. On the bright side, three headliners have been confirmed for the 2022 version of the festival. Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro are all confirmed to play Download 2022. Hopefully we will have achieved adequate herd immunity / vaccination by next summer so we can start playing buckwild again at outdoor festivals. Unfortunately, system of a Down, which was slated to be the headliner this year, will be released next year. Note from the festival organizers Following the announcement of the government roadmap and despite the extraordinary efforts by the NHS to roll out the vaccine, we can unfortunately now confirm that the Download Festival will no longer take place this year, but we have exciting news for 2022.. We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington in June and worked so hard behind the scenes to make it happen, but sadly now we know that is not possible. We were heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to vendors and of course our download enthusiasts. Publicity. Scroll down to continue reading. Be back June 10-12, 2022, as strong as ever, with an incredible set of Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro headliners. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS for their extraordinary efforts in rolling out the vaccine, as well as to thank all of you for your patience and for keeping the spirit of Download alive until we can be together again. You are welcome to keep your ticket and postpone it until next year. Alternatively, you may receive a refund from your ticket agent. Look for an email from them very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at the moment. Please read our Refund FAQss before you send emails with questions, chances are you will find your answer there! Publicity. Scroll down to continue reading. Horns in the air. See you soon in 2022. Download the team

Want more metal? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Enter your email below to get a daily update with all of our titles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos