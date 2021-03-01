Rihanna shows off curves in sheer green lingerie as she promotes her Savage x Fenty spring collection

RIHANNA looks ready for spring as she shows off her amazing curves in see-through green lingerie while promoting her new Savage x Fenty collection.

In one of the photos, the 33-year-old relaxes on a lounge chair in a lavender garden surrounded by flowers.

7 Rihanna unveiled her new lingerie collection for her Savage x Fenty Credit: Savage X Fenty

February is over and the equinox is fast approaching, RiRi officially declared it spring.

The singer shared her stunning photos with her fans on Instagram with the caption: “savage af. Dont trip.

“New @savagexfenty now only available at savagex.com. #SavageSpring”

The new photos clearly left her fans unable to speak, as many could only leave emojis instead of consistent phrases.

7 The 33-year-old showed off some curves in lingerie Credit: Savage X Fenty

7 The floral numbers were shot in a beautiful garden Credit: Savage X Fenty

Posing in the new skinny collection, Rihanna showed a lot of flesh while modeling the new lingerie.

With lots of floral prints and fresh colors, the range is sure to be captured very quickly.

While Rihanna may have been seen as a singer above all else, with each of her businesses flourishing, she has proven herself to be an entrepreneur too.

With a fortune of $ 600 million calculated in 2019 by Forbes, that makes her the richest musician in the world.

7 Stunned RiRi in Sheer Bra and Green Panties Set Credit: Savage X Fenty

7 The singer and businesswoman amassed a fortune of over $ 600 million

Part of this wealth stems from his career in music, but mostly from his businesses Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty – the former being a makeup brand that by the end of 2020 branched out into skincare, and the second being a luxury underwear brand for women and men.

With these two brands, Rihanna has been praised for her efforts to be inclusive and diverse in her portrayal of brand images by doing things such as using a mix of models.

She is also cited as part of a key turning point in the history of modern beauty.

When Fenty Beauty launched, the first foundation it released contained 40 shades with a mix of undertones and a decent number of shades at the darker end of the spectrum – something that many brands fail to achieve. achieve.

7 Rihanna also has her makeup and beauty business

7 Rihanna is a champion of body positivity

‘IT’S HARD’ Kate Garraway reveals ‘darkest moments’ as husband Derek marks year in hospital TOO GLAMY TO GIVE A DAMN Princess Andre, 13, risks her father Peter’s wrath as she gets a makeover REID HIS LIPS GMB’s Susanna Reid left in tears as Piers Morgan trolls target her CORRIE STAR DEAD Coronation Street actor Frank Mills, who played Billy Williams, dies aged 93 Exclusive HOUSE PRICE Now you can rent Katie Price 1.2m home after being blinded by the sale EXES AT WAR Danniella Westbrook Calls Brian Harvey Coke Paranoid After Murder Complaint

The popularity of the launch – which saw people lining up for hours just to gain access to a store – helped set a new standard for the beauty industry in terms of diversity.

Meanwhile, for the launch of Savage X Fenty, models with a mix of body sizes and various communities were used to promote the underwear.

In October 2020, model selection went viral on Twitter again after a male model with a larger body type was used in product imagery – something not often seen.

The tweets have shown that it helps people feel more comfortable in their bodies.

The only major setback Rihanna has experienced when it comes to her business has been with Fenty Fashion House, which closed after an announcement in February 2020.