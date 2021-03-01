Seth Rogen launches Houseplant marijuana brand in the United States





Seth Rogen, actor, filmmaker, comedian and proud marijuana enthusiast, brings his cannabis and lifestyle brand, Houseplant, to the United States – although his company’s marijuana strains are not immediately available everywhere. Houseplant was co-founded by Rogen and his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg. He first launched in 2019 in Canada, under the umbrella of global cannabis and hemp company Canopy Growth, with three different varieties to offer products such as pre-rolled joints, dried cannabis flowers and soft capsules. On Monday, Rogen announced the US launch of its design company from March 11, which will also include household items “for people who smoke weed,” saying the company has been preparing for a decade. FILE – In this screenshot, Seth Rogen speaks at the Hilarity For Charity Head To Head Virtual Game Night hosted by Seth Rogen presented by Biogen on October 21, 2020 (Photo by Getty Images / Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity) “Almost ten years since I have been going there, I have considered starting my own cannabis business. And today I can say that the herb from my company Houseplant will be available in California next week,” Rogen wrote. sure Twitter. Houseplant will launch with three flower varieties, including two sativas and one indica, which have gone through an “extensive process” of being personally tested by Rogen and Goldberg. The two sativas, called Diablo Wind and Pancake Ice, and one indica, named Pink Moon, are all named after weather phenomena – similar to the weed in the couple’s 2008 comedy “Pineapple Express”. The company’s cannabis strains will initially only be available in California through its website and roll out to select dispensaries across the state later this spring, the company said. The brand also sells household items, including a tabletop lighter with a lid that doubles as an ashtray and a vinyl cabinet with a different mix of songs for each variety. Unlike cannabis, the company’s home products will be available for shipping nationwide with new products released every few weeks, the company said. “Houseplant was born out of our love and passion for cannabis, design and art,” said Rogen in a declaration also announcing the US launch. “Evan and I also recognize that our dream of creating a cannabis lifestyle brand like Houseplant comes with a commitment to change the unjust and racist cannabis laws that still exist in society today. We understand our responsibility to help right these wrongs and are committed to creating a more diverse and fairer cannabis industry. “ Michael Mohr, another co-founder and CEO of Houseplant, said the company’s introduction in the United States had been “long in coming.” To date, 15 states have now broadly legalized marijuana, while 36 states allow medical marijuana. Despite a growing trend in Americans to adopt its legalization, possession of marijuana remains a federal crime. “We have taken a disciplined approach to prepare for long-term success,” said Mohr. “We have spent years obsessing over the underserved cannabis user, researching and imagining what the holistic indoor plant experience should look like.” RELATED: Across Party Lines, Americans Pass Marijuana Legalization in 2020 Election Rogen, who started out as a stand-up comedian in Vancouver, has co-wrote several blockbuster films with Goldberg, including “Superbad”, “Pineapple Express” and “This Is the End”, which he has played for many. Rogen is also set to publish his first book, an essay collection titled “Yearbook,” on May 11. This story has been reported from Cincinnati.







