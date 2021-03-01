Lady Gaga’s dog walker remembers the shoot in new post





Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer opened up about the shooting and robbery of the pop star’s two French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, on Instagram Monday, March 1. Fischer was shot in the chest on February 24 in Los Angeles by unknown assailants, who stole the two dogs. Gaga quickly offered a reward of $ 500,000 for any information leading up to their return, before the animals were turned into police on Friday, February 26. They were unharmed. Fischer posted a pair of photos from his hospital bed, one in which he has a tube in his mouth. More than two legends, he recalled the incident, offered an update on his recovery, thanked people for their support, and celebrated the safe return of Koji and Gustav. “I am honored and grateful that the attention and focus of the police was enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are determined to bring these criminals and attempted murders to justice,” Fischer said. “I greatly appreciate everything you continue to do.” In the first post, Fischer spoke of the moments immediately after the shooting and theft, as the suspects fled and Gaga’s third dog, Asia, came to comfort him as he bled from his wound. “I rocked Asia the best I could, I thanked her for all the amazing adventures we had together, I apologized for not being able to stand up for her brothers, and then I decided that I would always try to save them… and myself, ”Fischer mentioned. “Hoping that my calm (ish) and forceful appeals for the urgency of my care along with the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I watched [back] to my guardian angel. I smiled at her trembling form, grateful that at least she would be fine ” Fischer was quickly rushed to hospital and four days later he says he is “still recovering from a very close call with death”. Fischer admitted that he had remained mostly to himself since the shooting, despite massive media attention, but vowed to speak more about the incident later. A representative previously refused Rolling stonemeeting request. “[B]The gratitude for all the love I feel from all over this planet is immense and intense, ”said Fischer. “I felt your healing support!” Fischer then thanked his family and friends, the first responders and healthcare workers who cared for him, as well as Lady Gaga for her “support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss of your children, was unshakeable. ” In conclusion, Fischer said: “There is still a lot of healing to be done, but I look forward to the future and the time when I will be bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even a pee of excitement. ?) From Asia, Koji and Gustav. “







