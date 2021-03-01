90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 12 Recap: About Last Night

90 day fiancé About last night Season 8

Episode 12 Editors Note



3 stars



*** Photo: courtesy of TLC

Many of the same arguments come up for our couples in About Last Night. Natalie and Mike are still going in circles. Ryan and Stephanie are done. Brandon is still a child. Tarik is still managing the limits of the Hazels without any worries or real concerns. It doesn’t make for a particularly exciting episode, but at least a lot of new and interesting information is revealed.

Perhaps the biggest reveal is the context we get on the three-way relationship between Tarik, Hazel, and Mintys. Tarik was always clear that this was Hazels’ idea, which implied that she had pursued and started their relationship with Minty. In fact, Tarik started seeing Minty when he and Hazel were fighting, and then the three started dating. After that, Hazel said they should break up with her. Minty thinks that if Hazel wasn’t in the picture, she would be with Tarik. Obviously, this is an incredibly toxic dynamic, and Hazel is right that Minty is banned.

Tariks together, I thought we could get some advice from our ex-girlfriend is also silly. There are a million resources on dating in an open relationship; you don’t have to look to the woman who is opposed to your relationship. It was so silly it almost felt like the producers encouraged Tarik to come up with the idea, but I honestly think his intention was to reintroduce them and bring them together again. I think he has feelings for Minty and really only wants to pursue an open relationship with her. Hazel, however, wants a girlfriend for her, not a girl she shares with Tarik. There’s a big difference. I think Hazel was absolutely right to take the video call so she could see how they interact.

Brandon and Julias’ story was also stuck in a loop, but there is a lot to be said for the indifference Brandon shows in About Last Night. Brandon is so laid back about Julias’ wedding dress and the planning shows just how immature he is. He compares her wedding dress to a car. He’s not a guy ready to get married. Betty was also quite respectful and let Brandon and Julia have their space, it’s just Brandon had nothing to say. Julia must really love him, because I’d be too frustrated to deal with a man who thinks I’m no different from a muffler when I stand in front of him in my wedding dress.

Unfortunately, Brandon and Julia seem to be the most in love at this point. As much as I wanted to believe in Yara and Jovi, they were hard to watch this week. When Yara and Jovi get into a fight, they both go to an incredibly toxic place and start insulting everything on each other. Yara can’t have a problem with Jovis drinking alcohol; she must have a problem with all of New Orleans. Jovi isn’t trying to figure out what to do to reassure Yara; it just makes her feel that she should consider herself lucky to be in America in the first place. There’s no way for Jovi to stop drinking, and I absolutely believe Yara is saying she’s going home. Yara doesn’t play. If she wants a small marriage, she will get a small marriage. If she doesn’t like something, she can’t stand it.

I don’t think she likes Jovi very much anymore. I mean, yeah, last week she spent their entire engagement night dancing whispering into his ear that I hate you, but it was cute compared to this week’s vitriolic. When Yara first arrived in New Orleans, Jovi seemed more supportive. Now that she’s pregnant, it just acts like a burden. I think Yara is immature to jump to personal attacks when they fight, but Jovi doesn’t give her a lot of work either.

At least Yara and Jovi aren’t as bad as Natalie and Mike. Mike has absolutely nothing to give Natalie at the moment. Natalie fell in love with Mike again after her friend reassured her that she was too rushed. Natalie is a little too influenced by strangers, and that seems to be what causes the most chaos in her relationship with Mike. Sarah, Mikes’ friend, wasn’t worried until Natalie started talking about it with her friends. Now her friends convince her that she should trust Mike, so she does. Mike no longer seems interested in finding out. It’s also clear that he never forgave her after returning the ring and should have told her to stay in Ukraine in the first place.

Stephanie clearly should have stayed home, too, as her trip to Belize only causes more and more problems for her. She says she’s totally done with Ryan but quickly invites her cousin Harris to comfort her. I sympathize with what Stephanie went through with Ryan, but it feels like she thinks she can just swap one hot young man for another. Harris travels for hours on the train and boat to reach her, but that’s because he probably sees what Stephanie has done for Ryan and his family. If Stephanie really wanted friends and space to mourn her lost relationship, she would just go home. Instead, she’s already planning a welcome party with Harris and her cats.

Amira is the only person who shows meaning in this episode. Her father tells her that if she goes to Serbia, he won’t help her. She then has a video call with Andrew where he immediately reminds her that she can’t count on him if anything happens. Amira rightly blames Andrew for what happened in Mexico and he gets angry. Mexico was Andrews’ plan, and he failed; why should Amira trust this plan from Serbia? Amiras’ father is right: Andrew is a coward who never even tried to find the detention center where Amira was being held. He was too busy snorkeling. Even though Andrew received expert advice this time around, there is no guarantee. She also seemed sure they could get an extension, so why take the risk?

Then there are Rebecca and Zied. Of course, Rebecca has the same insecurities she’s had all season, but this time it’s about their wedding plans. On top of that, Zied reveals a ton of new information he only thought he was sharing now: If they don’t marry before Ramadan, he’s going home. Rebecca is shocked, as she should be, but she seems more upset that Zied isn’t excited about their wedding. Zied says COVID is the reason he wants a courthouse wedding, but Rebecca thinks it’s a deeper rejection of her and their marriage. Until that rushed ultimatum, I was willing to give Zied the benefit of the doubt, but now I think Rebecca should listen to her instincts and run.