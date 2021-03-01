Daisy Kelliher is the new stew chef of the “ yacht sailing under the bridge ” (EXCLUSIVE)





Those looking to quell their urge to travel during the pandemic or want to live vicariously through extremely wealthy charter guests will tune in to Season 2 of Sailing yacht under the bridge. The season filmed during the pandemic, so instead of celebrating the charters’ findings with alcohol-filled club nights, the crew will be spending their free time on Parsifal III, which will surely lead to some ultra-dramatic moments.

Captain Glenn Shephard is joined by an entirely new crew this time around (so there won’t be any more PDA-filled kitchen moments between Chef Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray), and the boat circles Croatia. A new addition is the chief hostess Daisy kelliher, who is no stranger to working on sailboats. She spoke exclusively with Distract about his Olympic connection, what bothers him the most about his home team, and why things can get so tense on the show.

Who is Daisy Kelliher, the star of “Under Deck Sailing Yacht”? The sailing industry is in its DNA. The 33-year-old may be new to Sailing yacht under the bridge, but she is certainly not new to the yachting industry. The Dublin native has worked on boats for nine years, but sailing has always been a part of her life. Daisy’s grandfather sailed for Ireland at the Olympics in the 1960s. He passed that passion on to his descendants. “We come from a lot of sailing experience,” said Daisy. Distract about his family. “I grew up sailing in dinghies, and we went on vacation on small sailboats.” But it was her father who pushed her towards a career in yachting. “My dad encouraged me to join the industry because he thought I would really appreciate it,” Daisy told us. “Dads are always right.” Although not currently working on a boat, she spends time in Antigua “trying to figure out life” until she returns to Europe for the summer. The article continues under advertisement

Daisy compared her style of chef stew to that of this alum from “Under Deck Med”. In the years since Under the bridge was created, viewers learned the styles of several notable chef stews such as list-centric Adrienne Gang, font-centric Kate Chastain, interior design enthusiast Hannah Ferrier, and tabletop landscape expert Bugsy Drake, among others. While they all differ in some ways, most focused on the details and micromanaging their subordinates. Source: Instagram The article continues under advertisement Daisy, who was introduced to Under the bridge by an engineer on her previous boat, says her style is very similar to Hannah Ferrier, although she doesn’t really think viewers have seen someone like her on the show before. “I think I’m quite different from the other old chef stews,” she told us. “I might be like Hannah, just because I’m running around, and I don’t know what’s going on sometimes.”

She spoke about her biggest pet peeve in the workplace and why “the environment is intense”. Unlike most of the other great stews viewers have seen in the Under the bridge universe, Daisy is more laid back and “relaxed” which can sometimes give the impression that she “misses[s] authority. “But, that style of leadership can change if his stews, Dani Soares and Alli Dore, are not proactive in asking him for help. The article continues under advertisement “I don’t like micromanaging, and I want to have a strong team of people who believe they can do it. If not, I want them to have the kind of initiative to come and ask me. “ When her team doesn’t come to ask her for help, Daisy says it can get on her nerves. The article continues under advertisement “A lack of initiative definitely bothers me,” said Daisy. “I don’t want to have to write a list for everything. If you see something that needs to be done, do it … If you see something dirty, I shouldn’t have to tell you. ” Working with unsupported people is a red flag for Daisy, as is “a lack of communication”. Overall, much of the frustration on board comes from the fact that crew members often spend every waking minute together. Daisy said there will be tough times between boaters as the season progresses. The article continues under advertisement “You obviously work crazy hours, and the environment is intense. The things that don’t frustrate you in your normal life certainly pay you a little more, especially when it’s mid-season or mid-charter,” he said. she explained. “In retrospect, you will wonder why you were so bothered by something… This is not normal in a real environment. It is different and more difficult.” While tensions will certainly increase as the team get comfortable with Parsifal III, Daisy added that she “didn’t have bad blood with anyone” after filming (which is a rarity for Under the bridge standards). It may be now, but viewers will see it all come down on the show. “It’s going to be one of the most entertaining seasons that has ever happened,” she teased. “A lot has happened, and I’m still trying to digest it all.” Sailing yacht under the bridge airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.







