New Netflix College Scandal Documentary: Watch Trailer





Surprise, surprise: The 2019 college admissions scandal that rocked the country is getting documentary treatment on Netflix. On Monday, the streaming giant released its first trailer for Operation Varsity Blues, a cinematic dive deep into the myriad of methods the rich and famous, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman used to bribe and deceive their children. at top universities including Stanford, USC, and UCLA. At the center of the scam and documentary is mastermind William Rick Singer, who pleaded guilty to a number of charges related to the scheme in 2019 and faces up to 65 years in prison for his crimes. In addition to interviews and raw court footage, Netflix has hired actors to piece together recorded storylines between Singer and his privileged clients, who say they are worried about getting caught for rigging their children’s qualifications and paying exorbitant sums to academic contacts in exchange for letters of acceptance. We’re helping America’s richest families get their kids into school, Singer (played by Matthew Modine) said in the film preview on Monday, which features conversations recreated from actual FBI wiretaps. I made what I would call 761 side doors. The front door means entering alone, says Modines Singer. So I created this kind of side door, because my families want a guarantee. The only way someone can catch it is to tell someone. Among the potential students mentioned in the trailer are a 5-foot-5 male basketball player, a high school cheerleader made to look like a lacrosse player, and another high school student posing as a water polo athlete. It’s really amazing what people will say on the phone when they don’t know the federal government is listening, notes one interviewee. My take on the admissions process is that some students enter on the principle of pure merit, but many others enter due to preferences that distort the rich and white, another says. Of course, a teaser for a movie about the college admissions scandal wouldn’t be complete without the cameos of its high-profile parents, Huffman and Loughlin, who both ended up pleading guilty and serving time for their crimes. offenses. They had all the advantages, says one person in the trailer. And yet, they still cheated. Directed by Chris Smith best known for the Fyre music festival animated documentary: The Biggest Party That Ever Happened Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal premieres March 17 on Netflix.







