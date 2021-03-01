Van Gogh’s immersive art experience coming to Dallas this summer





DALLAS A new art exhibition in Dallas this summer will give you the chance to enter Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Van Gogh’s Immersive Experience is a digital art exhibition. The projections are displayed at 360 degrees, on 15,000 square feet of screens and in virtual reality. It brings Vincent van Gogh’s art to life in a new form, says Producer Exhibition Hub.

The show was successful in Europe and made its North American debut in Atlanta and New York, where it sold out within hours, organizers said. Tickets for the Dallas site go on sale Wednesday, March 3 at noon. Go here to join the ticket waiting list.

“Van Gogh: the immersive experience is fully digital, hands-free and perfect for our socially remote world, “ the website says. “Its rich content is suitable for a wide audience, including families, school groups, couples and the elderly.”

Tickets cost $ 19.90 for children and $ 36 for adults. The location has not been announced.

Opening hours: (time slots available every half hour)

The visit will last approximately 60 to 75 minutes. Face masks will be required for entry.

