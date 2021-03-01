American Horror Story season 10 has a different tone to past seasons





American actor Finn Wittrock explains how season 10 of the FX anthology series will be different from previous iterations.

american horror storyActor Finn Wittrock explains why the tenth season of the FX anthology series will be different from previous seasons. Wittrock starred in four seasons of the show produced by Ryan Murphy. The actor made his debut as murderer Dandy Mott inAmerican Horror Story: Freak Show. Wittrock went on to have roles inAmerican Horror Story: Hotel,Roanoke, and1984. Wittrock will return for the tenth season in an undisclosed role alongsideamerican horror storyveterans Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Sarah Paulson. Murphy and FX have always kept an eye on the theme of the show’s tenth season. The images teased a nautical theme that would make sense – the show is currently wrapping up production in the seaside town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, where they are filming exterior shots. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What To Expect From American Horror Story Season 10 Although Wittrock cannot reveal anything specific aboutamerican horror storyseason 10, the actor toldTHAT ONEthe season is different from any past entries in the series. Wittrock describes the season as tighter and that is where the series gets its suspense. He also says his character from Season 10 is perhaps the most normal person he’s ever played on the show. I think it’s correct to say, I think the suspense and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different from other seasons. I was really interested in trying to build up the pressure the right way, if that makes sense. Its tone is different from that of most other seasons. Wittrock’s comments on the forced nature of the season are interesting. They might be a nod to the contortionist Murphy teased as part of the season, but it appears to be a reference to the overall plot ofamerican horror storyseason 10. The show has been criticized for its expansive nature, so a more constrained season might be a step in the right direction. Murphy tends to take stellar concepts and then veer wildly in different directions. A more focused season could result in a more streamlined story that could do wonders for the structure. It remains to be seen how constrained the season ends up feeling – with a record budget, it’s clear thatamerican horror storyis going big for its tenth season. This scale is exciting for fans who have long awaited the return of the series.American Horror Story: 1984finished its run in 2019 and the tenth season experienced delays due to the coronavirus. With filming almost complete, however, it seems guaranteed thatamerican horror storywill make a big comeback in 2021. More: Every American Horror Story Actor Returns For Season 10 Source: THAT ONE Space Force: why General Nairds’ wife is in prison

