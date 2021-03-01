Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome their sixth child, six months after welcoming their fifth





Hilaria and Alec baldwin welcomed another new addition to their family just six months after the birth of their son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas in September. On Monday, the yoga and lifestyle influencer shared a photo on her Instagram account of herself lying in bed with her five children and newborn baby, writing in caption 7, with a red heart emoji and thanking her husband for the candid family photo. The couple already share Edu, six months, two and a half Romeo Alexander David, four years Leonard ngel Charles, five and a half Rafael Thomasand her seven year old daughter Carmen Gabriela. Alec also has a 25 year old daughter, Ireland, from his former marriage to the actress Kim bassinger. The announcement of this baby’s arrival so soon after the birth of her last child was doubly surprising as, in November, Hilaria recounted. People that she and Alec had no plans to continue adding to their ever-growing family just yet, explaining during times of COVID it really feels like we’re done. Everyone asks me this question. I do not know. I have said in the past that I am done when I am not done. I think right now I’m so tired. And I feel that with COVID it’s just madness. But perhaps the yoga instructor who was recently embroiled in a controversy over the authenticity of her Spanish heritage simply gave in to the demands of her many children. My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they’re already thinking, when is the next one coming? she said to the magazine. And I’m like, you guys and the whole world have to stop asking me that! She added, however, they were really awesome. They like [Edu]. They love babies. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Carl Lentz and the Hillsong Problem

