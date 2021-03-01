What happened to Kenzie Ziegler? Why wasn’t she on social media?





We can only imagine what the life of a celebrity is like. Yes, many perks are richer than the general public and the celebrity. But, it definitely has its drawbacks. And if we had to guess one of them, it would be having all eyes on you … all times. Yeah, that doesn’t sound too good if you really think about it. The article continues under advertisement Because being in the public eye can get mentally exhausting, celebrities are known to take social media breaks here and there. Obviously, it’s totally normal for the average person to do this, but when a star does, people are quick to think that someone is not doing well. Social media star and Dance moms alum Kenzie ziegler is one of the more recent celebrities to announce that they are removing their internet presence for a while. And people wonder what happened to him that made him want to do this. Source: Instagram The article continues under advertisement What happened to Kenzie Ziegler? During the last week of February, Kenzie posted an Instagram Story on her account of a photo that looks like a bedroom wall saying, “Take some time off insta. Hope you understand all.” It’s unclear why she decided to take a break from the app, but her fans were definitely worried about her and worried something bad had happened. The singer and dancer also refrained from posting on TikTok. The article continues under advertisement It turns out that a specific event or situation wasn’t necessarily the reason she wanted to step out of the limelight for a bit, it was the negative comments she received from around her and her sister on a daily basis, Maddie Ziegler. Her older brother, Maddie, was also on the show Dance moms and was popularly known as the favorite of Abby Lee Miller, the show’s dance teacher. Growing up, Kenzie constantly lived in her sister’s shadow and was always compared to her. To this day, even after the show ended in 2019, people still judge her based on her sister’s talents. In April 2020, she posted a TikTok where she asked people to stop comparing her to her sister. She even called out the fact that she knew Maddie is the better dance of the two. The article continues under advertisement Maddie called those who said hurtful things to and about Kenzie. Less than a week after Kenzie said she would stay off Instagram for an uncertain amount of time, Maddie took to her Instagram story to express her feelings about the hateful comments people said to her younger sister. . Part of the article reads: “… it breaks my heart to see the hate she receives on a daily basis. Yes we all make mistakes, but guys are coming, she’s a teenager!” !! ” she adds, “Also stop comparing me and her comments. She’s her own person!” The article continues under advertisement Kenzie’s social media break didn’t last long, but I hope the hate online is over. Kenzie withdrew from some social media accounts after being revealed to be The Tulip in the first season of The masked dancer. And it might have something to do with his desire to be away from social media apps. But it didn’t take him too long to come back! Kenzie posted a selfie on her Instagram and a few TikToks just days after starting her break. Kenzie also frequently posts stories on Instagram. We hope she is better now!







