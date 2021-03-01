All you can eat and drink at SeaWorld San Diegos Seven Seas Food Festival – Orange County Register





The return of an international food festival will bring chef-led menu dishes, mixologist-crafted cocktails, craft beers and live music to SeaWorld as the San Diego Marine Park waits to fully reopen after more. of 11 months of restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic. The Seven Seas Food Festival will be held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at SeaWorld San Diego from March 5 to May 2. SEE ALSO: SeaWorld San Diegos Howl-O-Scream takes on the events of Halloween Universal, Knotts and Six Flags SeaWorld San Diego and other California theme parks are unlikely to return to full operation until spring or summer, in accordance with state-issued COVID-19 health and safety reopening guidelines . SeaWorld has partially reopened under the zoo and aquarium’s COVID-19 guidelines with stadium shows and animal displays, while rides and coasters remain closed. The park follows the now-familiar new standard of COVID-19 health and safety protocols with mandatory face covers, temperature tests, social distancing and better disinfection. SEE ALSO: Disneyland announces details of A Touch of Disney culinary event next month The Seven Seas Food Fest will offer 125 dishes, 75 beers and 25 cocktails and wines. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on the festival menus. Festival market menus Vegan market: Jackfruit Sloppy Joe, Impossible Meat Slider, Frozen Margarita Ice Cream, and Main Wine and Vine Spritzer Polynesian: Spicy tuna poke bowl, Kahlua pork sandwich, tropical cheesecake, Hawaiian Pineapple Express and Blue Hawaiian cocktails, Hawaiian seltzer popsicles and Cutwater frozen margarita Mexican: Barbacoa beef taco, brisket nachos, Mexican roasted corn, mango margarita, Michelada, SeaGlass chardonnay and SeaGlass cabernet Caribbean: Smoked Jamaican St. Louis Ribs, Jerk Chicken Sliders, Lime Pie, and Caribbean Sunrise Cocktail Italian: Meatballs with Fontina cheese, Mamas Rigatoni, caprese salad and tiramisu French: Goat cheese croquettes, grilled lamb chop, golden chocolate mousse and macaroon, French Kiss and sparkling Saint-Tropez cocktail. Mediterranean: Lamb slider, fries with hummus and parmesan garlic, Greek yogurt and honey, sweet donuts, Santorini POM cocktail Southern California: California Hand Roll, Lobster & White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Stone Fruit Frose, and San Diego Craft Brews Bahamian Bar: Tropical Hurricane and Bay Magic cocktails, Benziger Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir SEE ALSO: All you can eat and drink at the Knotts Taste of Boysenberry Festival Restaurant menus Shipwreck Reef Cafe: Grilled Bacon Cheeseburger, Kickin Fried Shrimp, Honeyracha Hot Chicken Wings, Honey Hoisin Glazed Salmon Calypso Bay Smokehouse: St. Louis BBQ Ribs, Fried Green Tomato Slider, Quartered BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef Breast Tacos San Diego area craft beer served at the festival will include Pizza Port, Stone, Ballast Point, Green Flash, AleSmith, Mikkeller, Mother Earth, Belching Beaver, Julian, Boochcraft, Thorn, Societe, Novo Brazil, Bitter Brothers, Duck Foot , Refuge, Mike Hess and Karl Strauss. SEE ALSO: SeaWorld shops for theme parks that can’t weather the storm Advance reservations are required for the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld San Diego. Tickets cost $ 60 for a 10-sample lanyard and $ 75 for a 15-sample lanyard. SeaWorld San Diego Annual Pass holders receive three free samples when they purchase the 15 sample lanyard. Seven Seas lanyards can be used at market stalls or in restaurants.

